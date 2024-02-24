NFL World Responds to Richard Sherman’s DUI Arrest: “Hope He Gets the Help He Needs”

Richard Sherman got arrested on Saturday for a DUI. Washington State Patrol confirmed the news of the former Cornerback being arrested Saturday morning at 4:51am. Any other details of the arrest have been withheld till further investigation is done. While the law will take its due time to ascertain Sherman’s future, the court of public opinion was already put in session.

As soon as the news hit X, it was open season for fans to voice their concern or make fun of Sherman’s bad looking situation. Many of the fans were pointing out how this isn’t his first run in with the law. Last March, he pleaded guilty for first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as speeding in a construction zone.

So the social media folks did not go easy on Sherman. Especially after a photo capture from his earlier transgressions had already become meme worthy. It is important to note that this was definitely one of the lower points in Sherman’s journey in the spotlight.

Since this was not the first time Sherman has found himself in such trouble in the recent past, social media found a way to make it even harder for the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback.

Richard Sherman and the Range of Reactions to DUI

The NFL World was not forgiving but also not entirely crass. There were people who were wishing for him to get better since it was the second time something like this had happened. And then there were others who just wanted to have fun with the situation.

At this point in time no further details are known about the case. Till the prosecutor’s office files the case, the details remain under investigation. Sherman is currently running his own podcast, has a recurring presence on Skip Bayless’ show. So it will be interesting to see how his professional setups react, if at all to these transgressions. Living under the spotlight and in the public eye does come with its downsides. And your employer immediately knowing if you get a DUI is one of them.