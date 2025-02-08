Jalen Hurts’ Fiancée: Meet Bry Burrows as the Eagles QB Chases His First Super Bowl Ring at the Superdome

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has experienced his fair share of highs and lows. He’s taken Philly to the Super Bowl, but he’s also faced criticism for being an average QB on a massive contract. That’s life in the City of Brotherly Love—where the praise is loud, but the criticism is just as fierce. Thankfully, Hurts has his fiancee, Bryonna Burrows, by his side to weather it all.

Advertisement

Next Sunday, the lovely couple could experience the ultimate high if the Eagles secure their second-ever Super Bowl victory. But who is Bry, and how did the two first cross paths?

Hurts and Bryonna (also known as Bry), met at the University of Alabama when Hurts was competing for the QB1 spot for the Crimson Tide with Tua Tagovailoa. Their relationship back then wasn’t very stable, as they were mostly on and off. But even then, the Eagles QB held onto the belief that Bryonna was the one for him. He was right.

Though the two have kept their relationship private, it’s clear they’ve been each other’s steady presence for over half a decade. They made their first public appearance as a couple during the 2023 NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. By then, their once-unsteady relationship had found solid ground. And, as Hurts later shared with Essence, Bryonna’s unwavering love and support brought him emotions he had never experienced before. It was a feeling he wanted to hold onto.

“I mean, at this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now,” Hurts said.

It didn’t come as a surprise when he popped the big question, asking Bry to marry him before the 2024 season started. Their engagement had already taken place when they traveled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the first game of the season against the Packers.

Hurts went all out for the proposal, according to reports, pulling out all the stops for Bryonna. He took her to a field where they were dressed in white, surrounded by roses and candles. The location was a tropical beach somewhere before Hurts got down on one knee with a big diamond ring.

Remember when Jalen Hurts proposed to his girlfriend? ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cdBbkI5IxS — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) February 8, 2025

What does she do? Bryonna is not your typical NFL WAG. She is an accomplished woman making a name for herself in the tech world. As reported by Marca, Burrows graduated from Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science. She then earned her master’s in business administration from Alabama’s Manderson School of Business.

Then she went on to work for IBM where he has worked ever since, rising through the ranks. She now works as a partner in the artificial intelligence space. Bry has been supportive of young people of minority backgrounds entering the world of technology, coaching them through programs offered by IBM.

After the Super Bowl, Hurts will be hoping to make an honest woman out of Bryonna—ideally with two rings on his fingers. But even if that doesn’t happen, Jalen knows she’ll be right beside him, his unwavering support. And that feeling is more valuable than any Super Bowl win.