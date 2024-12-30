“The OG of Arm Angles and No-Lookers”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Pens Heartfelt Note on the Rams Being Playoff Bound After Starting 1–4

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024.; Credit – Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matthew Stafford and his LA Rams have officially clinched a playoff spot after starting 1-4. It’s been a season of fighting through adversity for the quarterback, and one that his wife Kelly recognizes may be his best. The wife of the Super Bowl champion wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram accompanied by a carousel of pictures, giving praise to Matthew for the season he and the team managed to turn around.

Advertisement

Kelly talked about how most people thought the season was over for the Rams after they had an abysmal start. But not Stafford.

“When you start at 1-4, most would think it’s over and find it hard to keep going. But not you… You’re different… You’re built tough. The way you never give up… whether it be during a drive, during a game, or during a season. What an incredible example you set for our girls and all the kids watching you play this game.”

It was a sweet message from wife to husband as she admired Matthew for how he approached his job. When the going gets tough, most athletes just “mail it in” and give up, thinking there’s always next season. But that’s not the case for Stafford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

Through injuries to key players like Puka Nacua and several starting offensive linemen, Stafford has been able to navigate the storm and lead the Rams to a 10-6 record. This marks a 9-2 stretch since their disastrous 1-4 start to the season.

It’s a miraculous turnaround for a team that is used to excellence year in and year out. They have once again clinched the NFC West and will be the only team in the division to reach the playoffs. In early November, had you told any football fan this, they would’ve called you crazy.

The San Francisco 49ers were coming off a Super Bowl appearance and were favored to win the division. But a slew of injuries to key players kept them from reaching their full potential. So, the Rams and Stafford took advantage of the open division, claiming their first division crown since 2021, when they won the Super Bowl.

Matthew’s wife, Kelly, also left a “P.S.” at the end of the post where she bragged about her husband’s abilities when it comes to throwing the football.

“Remember when everyone hated on your ‘sidearm’ and all your ‘arm angles’… turns out you were just way ahead of the time. Congrats to the comeback kid. The OG of arm angles and no-lookers.”

When Matthew was being scouted coming out of Georgia, many downgraded his lack of a consistent arm slot when throwing the ball. It didn’t affect his draft stock, as he was still selected #1 overall. However, it was noted as a weakness in his draft profile.

Flash forward to today, and throwing out of multiple arm slots is a nice bonus ability for QBs to have. Especially when it comes to throwing on the run or threading the needle between defenders. Stafford has also found a nice pairing with head coach Sean McVay who asks him to make a lot of those off-platform, awkward throws on the run.

Ultimately, the Instagram post from Kelly was meant as a sincere message, but it was also a good reminder to us NFL fans. Some may have forgotten how the Rams started the season. Now, they are playing so well that another deep playoff run and Super Bowl is on the table.