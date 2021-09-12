“I was going to be a distraction”: Cam Newton reveals the real reason Bill belichick didn’t want him on the Patriots

Cam Newton put out a 43-minute video, breaking his silence on being released by the New England Patriots. And he had an interesting idea on why he thinks he was released.

Hours ahead of the roster cut deadline, the Patriots released QB Cam Newton, with all signs pointing towards rookie Mac Jones taking the starting job.

Breaking: The Patriots have released QB Cam Newton, as first reported by The Boston Globe and confirmed by @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/a1sO5djFT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2021

The 32-year-old former MVP has always been vocal and expressive of his feelings. And he dropped a 43-minute video on Friday morning to discuss the past couple months with the Patriots, while being interviewed by his father, Cecil.

Cam Newton believes he would be a distraction as a Backup QB

There was speculation stirring about his release saying a myriad of different scenarios caused it. Newton clearly believes that it was due to the fact that he’d be a distraction as Jones’ backup.

“The reason that they released me was because indirectly. I was going to be a distraction without being the starter. … Just my aura. That’s my gift and my curse,” Newton said. “When you bring a Cam Newton into your facility, when you bring a Cam Newton to your franchise, people are interested by mere factor of who is he. Why does he wear his hair, why does he talk, why does he act, why does he perform? All these questions. …

“So let me be honest with you. If they asked me, would I play behind — they say, ‘Cam, we’re going to give the team to Mac. You’re going to be the second string, and we expect you to be everything and some to guide him throughout this tenure.’ I would have said, ‘Absolutely.’ But listen, the truth of the matter is this: He would have been uncomfortable.”

Cam Newton: “The reason they released me is because indirectly I was going to be a distraction without being the starter. Just my aura.” “That’s my gift and my curse. When you bring a Cam Newton to your facility, your franchise, people are interested.” pic.twitter.com/096OlIKxZd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2021

Cam Newton is definitely capable of being a QB in the NFL. But he makes a serious point. QBs like Mitchell Trubisky, Will Grier and Tyrod Taylor were all scooped up almost immediately after their release. Sam Darnold, who led his former Jets team to a 2-10 record with just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions this past season, is set to start for Newton’s former Carolina Panthers team in 2021.

It should be interesting if any team can pick up the 2015 MVP in the upcoming weeks.

