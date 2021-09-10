“I’m an even better player than i was in 2020”: Dak Prescott sends strong message to his doubters after stellar Week 1 debut

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys fell just short of upsetting the Bucs in the NFL opener. But Dak had an amazing individual game and credits it all to his work ethic.

Playing his first game since suffering a gruesome ankle injury 11 months ago and then signing a $160 million contract, Dak Prescott was outstanding against a defense that shut down Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and returned every starter.

Prescott completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He had the Cowboys in position to defeat the Buccaneers, but the defense was unable to get the game-sealing stop in the closing minute.

It didn’t end in a win, but what a return for Dak Prescott. 🎯🏈#Kickoff2021 | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/4iE5Qy8GfK — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2021

Regardless of the game result, Dak Prescott looked worth every penny the Jerry Jones and the Cowboys spent on him. And he has a special message fr his doubters.

Dak Prescott believes he is a better player now than he was in 2020.

Dak Prescott was terrifying defenses with his loaded offense in the early part of 2020. The QB threw for 1,856 yards, 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions 4 and a half games with a QB rating of almost 100. But he suffered a season-ending injury in a Week 5 matchup, stopping his unreal highlight reels to early.

Following last night’s loss to the Buccaneers, Prescott told reporters that he wasn’t surprised by his performance.

“I don’t feel like I say things just to say them, so that’s just a credit to all the work I put in,” Prescott said. “I think when you invest that much work in rehab and prehab and just everything that has gone into the last 11 months for me to get on the field, I mean, I’m not surprised about the way that I went out there and fought.”

“No, I feel like I’m a better player than I was when I left the field [last year] and I told y’all that was the expectations I had for myself, and I’ll continue to try to get better game in and game out.”

The Cowboys look very strong, especially the offense. And with the NFC East one of the easiest divisions to be in, they will have a real shot at success. It should be interesting to follow Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in 2021.

