“The Struggle Is Real”: Keon Coleman Makes Internet Crack Up by Not Knowing How to Sign a Contract

Bills rookie Keon Coleman is a complete entertainer both on and off the field. While his college exploits as a wide receiver need no introductions, his recent off-field antics have been equally eye-catching — with the latest example being a clip of him struggling to sign his contract.

In a now-viral clip from “Buffalo Bills: Embedded,” Coleman is being asked by an executive to sign a few contractual papers to greenlight his approval. While the rookie understood the job, the poor chap didn’t know how to execute it.

Yes, you read that right. The Michigan alum was confused about how to sign the agreement. The executive, surprised by Coleman’s candid question, remained calm and instructed the rookie to sign it as one would typically sign a contract.

Unfortunately for the executive, Coleman still had a moment of confusion as he retorted back, asking whether he should autograph the papers or just write his full name. At this point, the executive realized things were getting a bit silly and instructed the star wideout to simply write his name on the contract to call it a day.

The hilarious back and forth has now been doing the rounds on social media, much to the amusement of NFL fans. The Bills Mafia was particularly impressed by the ‘goofy’ nature of their second-round pick and hoped for him to never change.

Love this guy and the energy he brings — Spaceman (@spaceman_io) July 23, 2024

Lmaoooo He’s gotta be the most interesting guy in football — Chris Jackson (@CJColtsFan) July 23, 2024

The others, meanwhile, noted how hilariously struggling it was for the wide receiver with a few hoping that Coleman doesn’t pull off the same antics when it comes to understanding the playbook.

Hope he can learn a playbook — Zak (@ThaCreekFreak) July 23, 2024

The struggle is real. — Next Pro Scouting (@NextProScouts) July 23, 2024

A section of the internet was so appalled with Coleman’s behavior that they argued that it was staged and he was just trying to be funny. They simply couldn’t believe that someone could not know how to sign a contract. But those who have been following Keon from day 1 know that he has always been this ‘goofy.’

“I’m Tiger Wish-He-Could”: Throwback to Keon’s First Shot to Fame

After the NFL combine, the Bills management met with Keon Coleman for a pre-draft meeting/interview. During the conversation with Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady, Coleman revealed that outside football, he doesn’t do much except “Chill at the house, golf, [and] bowl a little bit.”

Brady and the room were intrigued by Coleman’s interest in golf and asked him to delve further into it. Hilariously, the Florida state grad revealed that he isn’t Tiger Woods, but he is “Tiger-Wish-He-Could.” The room immediately burst out laughing as they got a fair idea of the affable personality of the rookie.

He completed his answer by cracking yet another joke about his lack of golf skills. “I wish I could putt and do all that. Them boys out there shooting five-under, I ain’t doing all that. It might take me five just to putt it in. But I’m gonna go have fun,” hilariously quipped the rookie.

So for all those who believe this is all an act by Coleman, you could not be more wrong. The WR oozes humor in his veins, and it will be interesting to see the kind of commercial entertainment opportunities he will get as his on-field career progresses. He has all the traits to be the next big NFL athlete on social media — from humor to looks to performances; you name it all!