The TB12 Method: 5 Tom Brady Approved Upper Body Exercises That are Highly Beneficial

There are very few athletes who have the kind of longevity Tom Brady has achieved. Till his last ever game, Brady was a dominant force on the field, and his athleticism and fitness even as a 45-year-old are beyond commendable. In fact, after turning 40, the QB has made a whopping 3 Super Bowl appearances.

Interestingly, Brady’s fitness is owed to his uniquely developed method, the TB12 method. The TB12 method is a brilliant and insightful amalgamation of all the lifestyle, nutrition, and fitness practices that Brady follows.

Among the former QB’s fitness practices, there is a group of brilliant exercises that help strengthen and grow an individual’s upper body. He outlines this and even more in his book, which he has made available for all. On top of it, Brady also listed upper body exercises that are very helpful for athletes as well as people who want to remain fit.

In his book, Brady speaks about employing resistance training and bands that help enhance certain muscle groups. One of the exercises he spoke about was the Single-arm Chest Press with different leg positions. As per TB12, this exercise is great for activating your upper body, especially the pectoral muscles while providing stability to the lower body. It also helps build pushing strength and stability for the torso, an absolute requirement for a quarterback.

The next exercise that TB12 suggests is a Single-arm Row with varied leg positions. While the chest press is a pushing motion, the single-arm row is a pulling motion. This is an exercise that is done with a resistance band and is helpful for the back muscles. The pulling motion helps create strength for generating the force a QB needs to throw passes. Moreover, it also helps increase the strength and stability of the back.

Another exercise in the book that is highly beneficial is the core rotation. The core rotation helps in engaging the core muscles through resistance faced by the torso. This exercise is a highly useful one not just for athletes but for everyone. Core exercises help in stabilizing the balance of the entire body. It also helps athletes generate strength, especially throwing strength for QBs.

The next exercise in the TB12 book can significantly boost one’s upper body strength. The QB has given a combination of a push-up with resistance bands. This helps in building the overall strength of the upper body. It also helps in building the strength of the shoulders through the resistance factor. Naturally, this exercise is helpful for athletes looking to increase their explosiveness and their strength to take big hits during a game.

The last exercise is a multi-functional exercise that engages an array of different muscles. This resistance band exercise is the cross-body pull. The cross-rotation helps engage not just the whole core but also the pulling strength an athlete needs for dynamic movement that they might require on the field. Meanwhile, a regular individual needs to strengthen these areas for balance.

Hence, in a nutshell, the TB12 method, suggests an array of brilliant exercises for not just the seasoned athlete but also people from all walks of life.