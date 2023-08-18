Tyreek Hill Reveals How $600,000,000 a Year Revenue Generator Madden NFL, is Helping Him Size Up His Opponents

Speedster Tyreek Hill has been using an ‘out of the box’ method to help him improve his game. He’s using a virtual platform to get ahead of his counterparts. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver recently revealed how the iconic Madden NFL Game, which rakes in $600,000,000 on an annual basis, is providing him with a unique edge against his opponents.

Hill recently shared that he strategically employs the Madden video game to assess and size up his rivals. Hill has a knack for spotting minor stuff in his opponents’ gameplay and this has evidently paid off for him remarkably. As a player who consistently pushes his limits on the field, his 0ff-field tactics also help him in maintaining an upper hand in the game.

Madden NFL Is Proving To Be a Hack For Tyreek Hill

The fascinating secret tactic of the star WR for the Miami Dolphins has sent everyone for a spin. This unconventional approach of Tyreek Hill involves a night-before-game-ritual that many might not expect from a professional athlete. However, it’s the results that matter in the end, and that is what Hill brings to the table.

Explaining this whole Madden NFL thing, Hill said, “I feel like Madden has a good tell [read] on how good players are, so I just play Madden the night before [NFL games] and I go look at all of their ratings. For instance it has Steve Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., two phenomenal players by the way, I just get on Madden and go to the EA rosters then I scroll down and see what their awareness is, their speed, and their strength, and that’s how I get a good tell on them”.

It might be an unusual approach but it highlights the increasing relationship between technology and data in real-world sports. Modern technological advancements are certainly helping influence game strategies for teams and players alike and Tyreek is one of those footballers who never misses out on adapting to unique ways in order to succeed.

‘Cheetah’ to Call it Quits After 2025

Fondly known as the ‘Cheetah,’ Tyreek Hill already has a timeline set up in his mind regarding his retirement. He’s on the right side of his 30s right now, however, as he shared on Kansas City Sports Radio 810 WHB, he is envisioning himself away from professional football after 2025, when his contract with the Miami Dolphins expires.

He had shared on the radio show, “I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins, man, and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. Yeah [I want to be on the coaching side, too] but not for long, though. I want to do so many things in my life, bro”.

The journey for Tyreek Hill has been nothing short of remarkable. He secured a $120 million, four-year extension after joining the Miami Dolphins back in 2022. If Hill wants, he can go on to play further than 2025, but it’s a ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ situation with the renowned WR. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming season for the Dolphins.