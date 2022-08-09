Colin Kaepernick earned a $126 million deal for his stance on police brutality and racism despite not playing in the NFL

Colin Kaepernick is the NFL’s most controversial and most impactful player, however, it isn’t for what he did in the league. It’s what he did outside that netted him $126 million.

Kaepernick had a great start to his NFL career. Sure, he wasn’t the fiery pocket passer that was lighting up NFL defenses, but he had tremendous athletic ability, making him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Kaep got his chance when starter Alex Smith went down with an injury, and he made the most of his chance. In the 2012-13 season, Kaepernick started all 16 games after the 49ers decided Alex Smith’s time was up, and he led the 49ers to a 12-4 record on the back of a special defense.

They would make the Super Bowl that year, and came dangerously close to pulling off a spectacular comeback in the big game, ultimately losing 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kaepernick lost his footing in the league after that with injuries, and things came to a head in 2016 when Kaepernick started to kneel during the national anthem.

By kneeling, Colin Kaepernick let us do the work for him.

He didn’t need to belabor the point, he just let us show ourselves.

He saw something ugly in us that we didn’t and still don’t want to see.

He was right.#HallOfFameGamehttps://t.co/TZbSGZrEqP — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 5, 2022

Also Read: Tom Brady Sr. revealed how Tom Brady pops ’45 pills’ a day to keep his $250 million ageless body churning

Colin Kaepernick took on a social justice charge that came with a massive $126 million deal

Colin Kaepernick kneeled to protest the growing number of cases of police brutality and racism in the United States. Of course, the issue is as prevalent now as it was then, but Kaepernick was taking a stand nobody had ever seen before.

His movement was immediately placed under a microscope. People defending Kaep argued that he was being brave and courageous, bringing awareness to an issue which wasn’t discussed enough.

People against Kaepernick felt he was disrespecting everything the flag stood for, the soldiers of the U.S., and the country as a whole by not standing up for the anthem.

Kaep didn’t play again after the 2016 season. He filed a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming that he was being blackballed by the league for his social justice stance.

The former 49ers quarterback still hasn’t signed with a team after that season, but he’s making sure that he stays committed to his cause. Kaepernick is more into social activism now more than ever.

In 2018, he made headlines when he landed a seven-year, $126 million deal. The initial reports also said that Kaepernick was guaranteed $61 million. Colin Kaepernick found a way to add to his $20 million net worth even when he wasn’t playing.

Nike used Kaepernick’s face for their 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign. They also included a tagline which called out to Kaepernick’s brave stance.

“Looking at this data … I know what guy we would hire and what ad I’d run.” 🏈 Percentage of respondents who view Nike negatively after Colin Kaepernick ad nearly cut in half vs. 2018

🏈 61% say Roger Goodell owes an apology to Kaepernick More via @KaplanSportsBiz ⤵️ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 15, 2020

The campaign was successful for Nike as well. Sales rose by 27% and Kaepernick’s shoe was sold out almost immediately on their online store.

Colin Kaepernick’s new Nike shoe sold out on Nike’s online store in less than 24 hours. Nike saw sales surge by up to 27% after Kaepernick — who led NFL protests against police violence — launched a new ad campaign last year. pic.twitter.com/95EPo38mgS — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 24, 2019

Also Read: How Aaron Rodgers’ ‘magic mushrooms’ and psychedelics led to his $200 million contract extension