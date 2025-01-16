“There Is a Chance for Everybody to Reset”: Aaron Rodgers Speaks Up on His Future as the Jets Continue the HC and GM Hunt

Despite not even qualifying for the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Aaron Rodgers and his New York Jets continue to drive the narratives in NFL media. The questions surrounding Rodgers’ future in the Big Apple and the NFL, in general, have been swirling nonstop since even before the Jets wrapped up their ugly 5-12 campaign. Rodgers spoke on the matter again on Thursday.

Advertisement

While making one of his regular long-form appearances on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Rodgers spoke about the situation. The future Hall of Fame QB essentially said that everyone at the Jets is in limbo right now. The team is in the midst of two crucial searches for their next head coach and next general manager.

But most importantly, Rodgers revealed that he’s had limited communication with the people involved in those hiring processes. What a surprise.

“The season’s not technically over. The season’s over when the Super Bowl is over. Now there is a chance for everybody to reset. Obviously there’s a lot of moving pieces in New York. There’s been a number of job interviews for the GM and HC. There’s even more names released everyday that the team is looking at. But I’ve had limited communication with them.”

There have been many reports citing what one could call irreconcilable differences between Rodgers and clumsy Jets owner Woody Johnson. That would certainly make a return for Rodgers seem very difficult.

However, the star quarterback said that he’s had productive end-of-season meetings with Johnson, his brother Christopher (with whom Rodgers has a better relationship, supposedly), and interim Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich. Rodgers also said all the talks were positive and went well. But, at this point, we have to take the things he says with a grain of salt.

Rodgers made it seem as though he, the new head coach, and the new general manager will sit down and hash things out after the hires are made. What we’re wondering, though, is what HC or GM would want to come to the Jets unless there was a guarantee that this supposed coach-killer was leaving. It’s not like Rodgers’ antics are still being evened out by his usually superb play. He was a middle-of-the-pack starter in 2024.

All sides are making it seem as though everyone at the Jets wants to inexplicably run it back in 2025. But we simply can’t fathom that Woody Johnson wants Aaron Rodgers in the building for another year. Or that Rodgers wants to be in a Johnson-owned building anyway. Johnson tried to bench the QB after Week 4, for crying out loud.

The Rodgers saga will have an effect on WR Davante Adams’ future as well, but perhaps not as much as people might have thought. Adams recently said he was open to remaining with the Jets even if Rodgers leaves.