Analyst Predicts Billion-Dollar Lawsuit “Could Rattle The Cage For NFL”

The multi-billion-dollar NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is once again making headlines as the high-stakes class-action antitrust case begins to hear testimonies from league personnel. At the heart of the matter lies a colossal $7 billion claim sought by 2.4 million residential and 48,000 commercial Sunday Ticket subscribers, a figure that could potentially balloon to a staggering $21 billion if federal rules come into play.

NFL analyst Mike Florio, who has been closely tracking the case’s developments, recently shed light on the crux of the issue during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The fundamental question at hand, as highlighted by Florio, is whether the NFL has been forcing Sunday Ticket providers to overcharge subscribers, thereby ensuring that a significant portion of fans opt to watch locally broadcast CBS and FOX games instead.

“Why do I have to buy the whole ticket for the whole year when I only care about one team’s game?” Florio pondered. “Why do I have to buy every week if the team that I want to watch has a Monday Night game that week, and I’m not going to watch any out-of-market games this weekend?”

If proven to be true, the allegations could potentially transform the way the NFL makes games available to viewers. Moreover, as Florio sensibly noted, the outcome of the case might not necessarily matter to a certain extent, as “regardless of what happens on appeal, this could rattle the cage enough for the NFL” to reconsider how they distribute Sunday Tickets.

Moreover, the NFL could have to eventually explore alternative models, such as offering per-game packages, weekly subscriptions, or even more affordable pricing structures. Florio’s assessment is that everyone would emerge victorious if the NFL were to lose this case.

What Is The NFL’s Potential Reaction To The Antitrust Lawsuit?

Weighing in on Mike Florio’s insights, Pat McAfee offered a contrasting perspective. He suggested that the NFL could stand firm in asserting their rights as a business entity to operate as they deem fit for their interests. McAfee drew a parallel to companies selling t-shirts for $150, while others offer similar products at a lower cost, underscoring the notion that pricing is ultimately a business decision.

However, Florio countered by stating that the NFL’s actions may not necessarily violate antitrust laws. They have simply introduced an additional premium product through the Sunday Ticket, allowing subscribers the option to watch games beyond their local CBS and FOX Sports broadcasts, for a fee.

Florio pinpointed the main issue of the case revolving around the pricing strategy employed by the NFL.

“The fight goes down to the pricing and whether and to what extent the NFL, working with CBS, FOX, and Direct TV, now YouTube TV, is conspiring to basically fix the pricing to protect the contracts which CBS and FOX pay billions of dollars to the NFL for the Sunday Games,” he added.

Based on the updates Florio has received thus far, the NFL appears to be facing an uphill battle, as there is a belief that someone within the league’s front office is driving prices excessively high, effectively limiting access for many subscribers. Further developments are expected to unfold as Commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stand to testify in the case later today.