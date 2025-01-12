“She’s a Super Mom”: Baker Mayfield Applauds Wife Emily Mayfield Before Buccaneers’ Wild Card Matchup

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While NFL stars jet around the country playing some serious ball, its their wives who hold down the fort at home. One such pillar of support is Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily Mayfield, who in the QB’s own words, is a “super mom.”

Heading into the Buccaneers’ wild card game against the Commanders, Mayfield is especially grateful for the support of his wife and all the ways she makes his life outside of work. Speaking to NFL on NBC, the Buccaneers QB applauded his wife Emily for all the dedicated work she does behind the scenes:

“She’s a super mom. She’s made my life easy outside of work this whole year. So it’s been fun, but you know she knows what time of the year it is.”

Baker and Emily first crossed paths in 2017, thanks to a mutual friend who believed they would be a good match. After several attempts to approach Emily, Baker finally got a text back. Initially hesitant about dating a “punk football player,” Emily eventually agreed to meet Mayfield for lunch just before his final college game at the Rose Bowl.

Their relationship progressed rapidly; they moved together within a week and became engaged

after six months of dating. The couple celebrated their marriage on July 6, 2019, in an extravagant ceremony held in California.

Baker Mayfield welcomes a daughter in 2024

The past few years have been a whirlwind for Mayfield, who saw a rebirth as a franchise quarter with the Buccaneers in 2023 after being written off as a QB worth watching. In 2024, he also welcomed his first child, Kova Jade Mayfield, with Emily.

Now, Mayfield is focused on going all the way into the playoffs, after exiting last season in the divisional round.

Last season, the Buccaneers led by Mayfield faced the top two seeds in this year’s NFC playoff bracket. They began by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 at home during the wild-card round, with Mayfield passing for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs then moved on to the divisional round, where they faced the Detroit Lions but fell short, losing 31-23. In that game, Mayfield threw for 349 yards and added three more touchdowns, although he also had two interceptions.

This time in the wild-card round, the Bucs are slated to go up against the Washington Commanders, in a rematch of the season opener – which the Bucs won behind Baker’s four touchdowns.

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite (-3) over the Commanders (+3) in the NFL playoff game on Sunday.