Ryan Clark Shares Eye-Opening ‘Parenting Analogy’ While Making His Stance Clear on Hip-Drop Tackle Ban

In a recent meeting in Florida, NFL owners shook things up by voting to kick the “hip-drop tackle” out of the game. This technique sparked debates as it is associated with severe injuries in sports. However, starting next season, any player using this tackle will face a 15-yard penalty and hand over a first down to the opposing team.

Advertisement

While opinions vary on this ruling, some see the silver lining. Ryan Clark, in his “Pivot Podcast,” shared his perspective on the ban. While acknowledging the challenges defensive players will face, he also expressed confidence in their ability to adapt to new rules as they always have in the past.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ryan Clark used a clever comparison to make his point about the hip-drop tackle band. He compared it to how parenting has changed over the years. Back in the day, people did things that might seem unsafe now, like blowing cigarette smoke in a baby’s face or giving them brandy for teething pain. But as we learned more, we found safer ways to do things. He stated,

“Kids rode in the car and they just stood up in the back kids would be in the back of trucks, or they wouldn’t have car seats like all of these things. He said, But as we’ve gotten smarter, as we’ve gained more knowledge, we’ve decided and learn ways to be safer.”

In football, too, rules have changed over time to prioritize safety. However, Ryan Clark thinks that with the new safety rules making the game less risky, the NFL should extend this care to their players, and not introduce an 18-game season, just to boost television ratings.

Ja’Whaun Bentley Calls for Fair Play Amidst NFL Safety Changes

The NFL has approved the ban on the hip-drop tackle, but not everyone is happy about it. Players like New England Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley have expressed frustration, saying that if the league truly cares about player safety, they should also get rid of other dangerous moves like the chop block.

Advertisement

In a following tweet, Bentley further stated his concerns by listing various actions that are already banned in the NFL, including “No Horse Collar,” “No ducking the head,” “No hip drop,” “No slamming,” and “No big hits on defensive receiver.”

By pointing out these existing rules, Bentley is highlighting the extreme restrictions being placed on defensive players, which he believes will effect their ability to play the game effectively. While player safety is undoubtedly crucial, Bentley’s tweets showcase that it’s important to be fair to both offensive and defensive players when making rules.