“Suspects In the Case Are Juveniles”: Police Finally Issues Statement On Stolen Jewelry From Deion Sanders’ Colorado Locker Room At Rose Bowl Matchup

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes clashed with the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena, California, last week. CU significantly struggled throughout the entire matchup, losing with a 12-point deficit. However, the Deion Sanders-led Colorado team faced more than just a defeat. Multiple items, including jewelry, were reported stolen from the CU players’ locker room. The Pasadena Police Department has been actively investigating the theft since that incident. After days of thorough examination, they have now issued an official statement regarding the case.

Colorado’s Head Coach, Deion Sanders, publicly urged the NCAA to take action regarding the entire issue. The Pasadena police are investigating and have been in touch with officials from both Colorado and UCLA. In a recent update, authorities secured a search warrant and promptly returned several stolen items to the players.

Pasadena Police Identify Suspects and Launch Investigation

The Pasadena police department has reportedly identified the suspects in the robbery case. While some stolen items have already been returned, the authority is still investigating to recover the remaining missing items. Furthermore, the department has not yet released names or personal information about the juvenile suspects. In an official statement, authorities stated,

“The suspects in the case are juveniles,” followed by, “Search warrants were executed, and additional information will be provided as soon as the investigation progresses.”

Further in the statement, the Pasadena Police Department thanked individuals who shared leads with them. They stressed the importance of this support in ensuring community safety and security. They also appreciated their diligent detectives, stating, “Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants.”

Deion Sanders questions Rose Bowl security after locker room robbery

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders has raised concerns about the safety and security measures during college football games. During his weekly news conference on Tuesday, he expressed disbelief, asking, “Who robs the Rose Bowl?”

Sanders also stated in the interview that his players and team members will compile a list of the missing items and are hopeful for reimbursement from the NCAA.

“I’m gonna have a list made out from these young men, and I know they’re gonna be truthful about what they lost so we can try to get that back for them,” Sanders said. “They may not be able to get the items back, but we should be able to reimburse them.”

Sanders also disclosed that he personally hasn’t lost any items. However, a significant amount of cash belonging to the team’s camera worker is missing. Coach Prime expressed disappointment and stated that moving forward, they will take it upon themselves to ensure the safety of their belongings. He emphasized players should not solely rely on the security provided by the organization.