“There Wasn’t Many of Us”: Kyler Murray Opens Up About Embracing His Unique Ethnicity

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray moves like a blur on the field. The former Heisman winner is a human highlight reel, who has time and time again mesmerized us by weaving through defenders with his lightning-fast footwork. But beyond the dazzling plays and breakaway speed lies a story that’s less talked about — Murray’s unique cultural background, which has helped shape him into the person he is today.

Born to a Black father and a Korean mother, Murray grew up in a world where he didn’t often see many athletes who looked like him.

However, rather than shying away from his identity, he learned to embrace it — something he credits his mother, Missy Murray, for teaching him at a young age.

“You know, she [my mother] always told me to embrace the fact that [I am] different and [I am] unique because, like I said, there wasn’t many of us in the space that I was in — as far as the sports world,” Murray candidly shared on KBS World English.

Once Murray realized this simple fact about himself, the QB’s outlook on life completely shifted. He began using his uniqueness as his superpower. In many ways, this realization became the catalyst for his unwavering never settle attitude.

“So ever since then, I’ve always embraced that—being unique, being different, being the first person to do a lot of things. And that’s kind of what I pride myself on. I love to push the needle, break barriers, and do things that no one’s ever done before. Hopefully, I can continue to do that, and hopefully, I can continue to make Koreans proud,” Murray continued.

This offseason, the two-time Pro Bowler had the opportunity to connect with his roots in a way he never had before. Having dedicated his childhood and adolescence to his dream of being a football player, the NFL star never had the chance to visit Korea. That changed this March when Kyler Murray traveled to the East Asian country for the first time with his mother.

As per the Cardinals star, his more than a week-long stay was a deeply meaningful experience that allowed him to immerse himself in the culture he had only heard about growing up.

“Obviously, growing up, my mother and my grandma would tell me a lot about Korea. Never really could put a picture into my head, obviously. But I’m glad—being 27 now, being in the position I’m in—to be able to bring my mother back, as it’s been a long time since she’s been here, and get to experience the culture, speak with the people, embrace the people, and be able to experience it all myself.”

Murray’s trip wasn’t just about sightseeing—it was about reconnecting with a part of himself. And in doing so, he hopes to inspire others who might feel like they don’t quite fit the mold. Because if there’s one thing the Cardinals quarterback has proven throughout his career, it’s that being different isn’t a disadvantage—it’s a superpower.