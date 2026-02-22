mobile app bar

“Mama This One Is for You”: Rondale Moore’s Old Tweet Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Reese Patanjo
Published

Rondale Moore

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore, 25, passed away on Saturday. He was found in a garage with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, which has left many grieving, from fans of the player to even the Vikings’ coaching staff. Everyone who knew Moore spoke of him as a kind, respectful, and humble young man.

The news has once again sparked conversations about mental health in the NFL. Immediately after the announcement, many players from around the league offered their condolences and shared how shocked they were. Hollywood Brown, JJ Watt, Maxx Crosby, and Sauce Gardner were among them.

Following Moore’s death, fans have started to scour his social media pages to see if there were any hints that he was struggling with his mental health. While doing this, they came across a post from September 2021 that now feels especially emotional to read.

“For everything you sacrificed for me and my siblings, this is only the beginning. Mama, this one is for you,” Moore wrote on his X, attaching a picture of him and his mother outside of a house. 

Moore was able to buy his mom a house in New Albany, Indiana, after making it to the NFL. After signing with the Arizona Cardinals and earning a $2.3 million signing bonus, he used it to repay his mother. It was a generous gesture that showed the kind of person he truly was.

In reaction to the resurfaced post, fans expressed their heartbreak in the comments. “Please tell me this is fake man Rip,” one wrote.

“Such a good son. your mother will always be so proud of you. Rest in peace king,” another penned.

“Man this is so heartbreaking. RIP brother,” someone else expressed.

All sorts of fans commented on the photo, expressing their sympathy for the Moore family. The response was so strong that the new comments began overtaking the original ones left on the photo back in ’21. At this point, the post now has almost 300 comments.

As of now, Moore’s death has been deemed a suicide. It goes to show that we never truly know what someone is going through internally, even if they look fine on the outside.

Moore seemed to be a happy guy who was living out his dream as an NFL player. But clearly, he had struggles that not everyone was privy to. Some of them could have stemmed from not being able to stay on the field and healthy. In four years in the NFL, he dealt with three season-ending injuries.

If you have time today, check in on someone you don’t normally talk to and see how they’re doing. Even if it’s just a quick, “Hey, how have you been?” it goes a long way. It feels nice to know that others are thinking about you and care.

If you need to talk, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available. Call or text 988 to reach trained counselors. You are not alone.

