“Kyler Murray Is Gonna Be a Steeler”: NFL Fans React to Cardinals QB’s Uncertain Future in Arizona

It’s not been a good season if you’re an Arizona Cardinal. They are just 3-9 and headed for their fourth straight losing season. But the worst part might come from a guy who hasn’t even played for two months. The Kyler Murray cloud continues to rain on the Cardinals’ parade.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked this week if Murray would be his QB in 2026 when he returned to full health. Gannon channeled his inner Belichick and avoided the question, saying instead he was “worried about the Rams,” their Week 14 opponent.

However, it was clear that Gannon is far from committed to the former No. 1 overall pick. This is despite the fact that Murray’s just three and a half years removed from signing a five-year, $230.5 million contract to be the franchise guy. Now, insiders are hearing that the general consensus is the QB’s days in the desert are numbered.

The Athletic’s Diana Russini says that many execs around the league are preparing as if Murray won’t be in Arizona beyond 2025.

“It wouldn’t surprise a lot of league executives if the Cardinals decide to move on from 28-year-old Kyler Murray after this season. His contract complicates things because he’s still owed $36.8 million in fully guaranteed salary and bonuses for 2026. But even before his current foot injury, things weren’t clicking. The Cardinals could try to trade him or simply release him,” Russini wrote in her NY Times article.

It wouldn’t surprise a lot of league executives if the Cardinals decide to move on from Kyler Murray this offseason. Murray, who will not return this year due to a foot injury, has an uncertain future in Arizona: https://t.co/lM3jTVRCTH pic.twitter.com/xUAJJiEs8G — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 6, 2025

Murray’s 2027 salary, which is about $20 million, becomes guaranteed if he remains on the team’s roster past the fifth day of the new league year in March. If they go the route of cutting him, they would have to pay that entire 2026 salary and eat about another $50 million in dead cap. They might just have to bite the bullet, however.

Fans of other teams are already treating him like a free agent or a player officially on the trade block. They’re ready to welcome the former Heisman Trophy winner to their club with open arms.

“Tua for Kyler,” suggested one Twitter user who thinks Murray in Miami and Tua in the desert would be better for everyone involved.

“He might be a Ram soon ijs,” said another with a very long-term view of the situation. “Welcome to Pittsburgh,” said one Steelers fan.

“Kyler is gonna be a Steeler,” said another Pittsburgh faithful.

The Steelers will definitely be the most commonly mentioned landing spot for Murray over the next four or five months. With Aaron Rodgers likely retiring at age 42, the Steelers will be open at QB. And in the last few years, they’ve had a penchant for signing over-the-hill or underperforming veteran QBs such as Mitchell Trubisky, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Rodgers himself.

Murray, however, is just 28 years old. He’s got a lot of football left in him… if he wants it. He was the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in both 2020 and 2021. Maybe he just needs the right change of scenery. Or maybe even a change of sport would do the trick for the former college baseball star?