There’s a Tom Brady Sized Reason For Robert Kraft to Push Jerod Mayo Towards Michigan

According to reports, the New England Patriots are considering selecting a quarterback with their third pick in Thursday’s NFL draft. However, the team is ready to trade down in hopes of landing a quarterback that could open up their doors to Tom Brady once again.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has his eyes on a particular draft prospect from Michigan, apparently due to his similarities to the greatest quarterback New England ever saw. Fowler reported:

“My sense after asking around to several sources is that the Patriots have Daniels rated ahead of North Carolina’s Drake Maye in the pecking order but still like Maye’s upside. McCarthy would fall somewhere after that, though I was reminded Tuesday night to not totally discount Robert Kraft’s affinity for Tom Brady, who might see shades of himself in McCarthy, a fellow Michigan product. The Patriots could trade back and acquire McCarthy with a later pick.”

However, the comparisons between Brady and McCarthy end at Michigan. While McCarthy did have a 27-1 record as a starter at Michigan and was part of the unit that took home the National Championship, does it merit being picked third in the draft, when LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye are in the running?

McCarthy’s draft stock saw a upward trajectory after his performances at the Scouting Combine, Pro Day, and team interviews. Still, it would make no sense for the Patriots to draft him at third due to his alleged similarity to the legendary Brady. Hence, Fowler suggested trading down to select him later, while also boosting their draft capital.

No Takers for Patriots’ Third Pick

The Patriots were apparently on board the strategy of trading down. However, no team took a bite. According to MassLive’s Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian reported Tuesday, the team was open to accepting calls on a possible trade back from the No. 3 pick. However, they received “laughable” offers for the pick.

Now, of course, with only 10 hours left, the Patriots will most likely stick with their first-round pick. With the team on a rebuild journey, the 2024 draft is imperative to start on the right foot, especially with Bill Belichick gone. Times are now different under Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf and it is highly unlikely they will now be trading under.

But will they listen to Kraft and make the silly decision to use their third pick on JJ McCarthy? Or are they going to stick to reason and take their bets with someone who might not be from Michigan but could replicate Brady’s success in the NFL? Or they might just not go the quarterback route and land wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.