“He’s Really Really Hot”: ‘Gym Trainer’ Aaron Rodgers Once Almost Scored a Date With a Beautiful Chargers Fan

Could Aaron Rodgers land a date if he wasn’t Aaron Rodgers? The Jets QB once almost landed a date while pretending to be a trainer named David at Chuze Fitness. Fielding people’s interest in his likeness to Aaron Rodgers, David did his best to convince people that he’s not actually Aaron Rodgers, only to be rejected by a potential date.

In 2015, Aaron Rodgers appeared on CBS’s ‘I Get That a Lot,’ and tried to trick people into thinking that he’s not actually a super successful football quarterback, but just a fitness trainer at Chuze Fitness. And that’s where he met a lovely Chargers fan, who was pretty hard to convince of his fake identity.

After claiming to watch “more football than some dudes do,” the Chargers fan was adamant about bringing out the truth of Rodgers’ identity. Until he asked her to go on a date with him, and she took a little too much time to answer. Quite surprising considering she described Rodgers as “really really hot.” However, that would make sense for a Chargers fan but she did say he was her “second favorite” quarterback.

The girl immediately regretted turning down Rodgers though, and asked whether they could still make that date happen. At least for that Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers being a football quarterback seemed a more important criterion for a date than what or who he looked like. Rodgers’ media appearances always promise to deliver on the comedy, like the time he rocked on the guitar with long hair.

Aaron Rodgers’ Old New Look For State Farm

The Super Bowl winner once donned tinted aviators, a slouchy beanie, a hoodie, and a guitar to transform into the ultimate guitar bro for a commercial for State Farm. His long locks at the time went perfectly with his new identity too. In the 30-second commercial, Rodgers plays it cool for customers.

In the commercial, he can be seen chilling with his bandmates at a dimly lit music store, aiming to persuade ‘Jake from State Farm’ into offering the insurance company’s “Rodgers rate” to ordinary people like them. However, when Jake reveals that State Farm has rates tailored to suit everyone’s financial needs, the lights dim, the fog machine starts up, and Rodgers serenades him with a song in appreciation. As an added bonus to the amazing getup, fans also got a look inside Rodgers’ musical abilities.