mobile app bar

“He’s Really Really Hot”: ‘Gym Trainer’ Aaron Rodgers Once Almost Scored a Date With a Beautiful Chargers Fan

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers

Could Aaron Rodgers land a date if he wasn’t Aaron Rodgers? The Jets QB once almost landed a date while pretending to be a trainer named David at Chuze Fitness. Fielding people’s interest in his likeness to Aaron Rodgers, David did his best to convince people that he’s not actually Aaron Rodgers, only to be rejected by a potential date.

In 2015, Aaron Rodgers appeared on CBS’s ‘I Get That a Lot,’ and tried to trick people into thinking that he’s not actually a super successful football quarterback, but just a fitness trainer at Chuze Fitness. And that’s where he met a lovely Chargers fan, who was pretty hard to convince of his fake identity.

View on Website

After claiming to watch “more football than some dudes do,” the Chargers fan was adamant about bringing out the truth of Rodgers’ identity. Until he asked her to go on a date with him, and she took a little too much time to answer. Quite surprising considering she described Rodgers as “really really hot.” However, that would make sense for a Chargers fan but she did say he was her “second favorite” quarterback.

The girl immediately regretted turning down Rodgers though, and asked whether they could still make that date happen. At least for that Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers being a football quarterback seemed a more important criterion for a date than what or who he looked like. Rodgers’ media appearances always promise to deliver on the comedy, like the time he rocked on the guitar with long hair.

Aaron Rodgers’ Old New Look For State Farm

The Super Bowl winner once donned tinted aviators, a slouchy beanie, a hoodie, and a guitar to transform into the ultimate guitar bro for a commercial for State Farm. His long locks at the time went perfectly with his new identity too. In the 30-second commercial, Rodgers plays it cool for customers.

In the commercial, he can be seen chilling with his bandmates at a dimly lit music store, aiming to persuade ‘Jake from State Farm’ into offering the insurance company’s “Rodgers rate” to ordinary people like them. However, when Jake reveals that State Farm has rates tailored to suit everyone’s financial needs, the lights dim, the fog machine starts up, and Rodgers serenades him with a song in appreciation. As an added bonus to the amazing getup, fans also got a look inside Rodgers’ musical abilities.

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

Read more from Nidhi

Share this article

Don’t miss these