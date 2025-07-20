“There’s Nobody That’s Governing These Sharks”: Cam Newton Weighs in as Deion Sanders Highlights NIL Issues

It’s no surprise that NIL deals have spiraled out of control ever since the NCAA lost its legal battle to restrict them. Without clear oversight, the system has become a free-for-all, especially for powerhouse programs in the SEC and Big Ten, which now use NIL as a recruiting weapon, luring top talent with massive payouts. Deion Sanders, who recently returned to the media spotlight after battling serious health issues, didn’t hold back in voicing his frustrations.

Coach Prime called for urgent reforms, including implementing an NFL-style salary cap to level the playing field. He argued that the current landscape is absurd, with even average players landing huge deals simply by transferring schools.

According to Sanders, many of last season’s top playoff contenders spent outrageous amounts on recruiting. Some programs shelled out between $25 and $30 million just on their freshman class, figures that smaller schools simply can’t match. The disparity is only growing, and Sanders believes the system is broken.

Beyond the money, he also raised concerns about unchecked representation and shady dealings behind the scenes. Programs have reportedly approached agents—or those claiming to be agents—in attempts to poach players from rival schools. In Deion Sanders’ words, everyone’s trying to be an agent now, parents, friends, cousins, it’s bullshit. Like many coaches across the country, he is fed up with the chaos.

“It’s kind of hard to compete with somebody that’s giving $25, $30 million to a freshman class. It’s crazy. We’re not complaining. … But what’s going on right now don’t make sense. I wish it was truly equality. Now they go back to doing stuff under the table. They go back to the agents. Now you’ve got parents trying to be agents. You’ve got the homeboys trying to be agents. I’ll say it for everybody: We’re sick of it.”

Cam Newton weighed in on Deion Sanders’ remarks, offering his own perspective on the current state of NIL deals. According to Newton, one of the biggest problems is the complete lack of standards or qualifications for those representing athletes at the high school and college levels.

In the NFL, the league requires agents to have a license and to hold an undergraduate or postgraduate degree, often in law, but the NIL space imposes no such requirements. In fact, players can even broker their own deals without any formal oversight.

Cam emphasized that the NFL has strict guidelines in place to protect players, including capping an agent’s commission at 3 percent. In contrast, the NIL world is essentially the Wild West; there are no commission limits, no licensing requirements, and no formal regulation. This has opened the door for opportunists to swoop in, operate through back channels, and demand outrageous cuts from these deals.

As Newton sees it, this unregulated environment has created a dangerous vacuum, where anyone, from friends to family members, can act as a “representative” and cash in. Without safeguards in place, the system leaves the athletes most vulnerable.

“There are no stipulations on what he can broker himself. There are people that’s being represented in the NIL that don’t have any higher learning. There’s no governing. There’s nobody that’s governing these sharks in the water that’s representing these players. And unfortunately, it’s either hit or miss. Now, this man brokered a $1.7 million deal off the scratch. Now, without any governance, that person can make up to 99 percent. It’s ridiculous.”

The new governing body needs to step in and establish clear regulations. There should be a cap on how much a program can spend, setting a ceiling, but not a floor. Alternatively, the governing body could assign standardized NIL values to each position, creating a more level playing field.

Those representing student-athletes, whether agents, advisors, or intermediaries, should be required to hold a license and have at least five years of experience in contract negotiations. It’s also time to introduce the concept of binding contracts. Once a student-athlete commits to a program, they would have to stay for the duration of that agreement. If they attempt to break the contract for financial reasons or to transfer without just cause, they should forfeit a year of eligibility.

These changes would not only bring order to the chaotic NIL landscape but also protect both players and programs from exploitation.