Russell Wilson Is Statistically One Of the Best First Half QBs This Season But There’s a Catch

Russell Wilson had a lot to prove this season. But he is once again having a nightmarish season with the Broncos, but this time with Sean Payton. However, statistically, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the first half of the game this season. However, there is a big catch.

In a tweet posted by BroBible’s Dov Kleiman, statistically Russell Wilson starts the game with a bang, but the explosion dies down as he also records to be one of the worst second-half quarterbacks in the league.

Can the Seahawks Wilson Make a Comeback with His “Broncos” Performance?

The 2010 star QB Russell Wilson, now with the Denver Broncos, is a contentious player with extremely polarizing performances in his first and second halves. And fan-analysts’ opinions alike about his performance vary greatly, thanks to the created uncertainty in Denver. Wilson’s recent season has been called by many critics as his worst, with his usual magic missing.

Despite his many moments of brilliance this season, like his Hail Mary touchdown pass, he has constantly struggled to compensate for the team’s overall mistakes. It was evident from when he missed a two-point conversion that could have tied his game. This has raised concerns in Denver, with some speculating that Wilson’s best days are behind him.

However, there is a reason for maintaining optimism. Wilson’s performance in his first two games with the Broncos has not significantly de­viated from his time with the Se­attle Seahawks. His statistics provide evidence of this, boasting a completion rate of 66.9%, eleven touchdowns, and only two interce­ptions. In various categories, such as expe­cted points added per dropback and adjuste­d yards per attempt, he ranks among the top quarterbacks. If we project these numbers over the course of the season, he is on track for a productive year with 42 touchdowns and nine inte­rceptions.

There is, however, a caveat to this performance. It should be noted that Wilson’s second-half performance does not match his earlier excelle­nce. Despite this obse­rvation, Denver’s head coach Se­an Payton, continues to place unwavering trust in Wilson’s abilitie­s.In a recent interview with reporters, per SI, he said,

“No. 1, he’s moving well, and he’s making good decisions. I knew he could throw the deep ball well, but we’re seeing it. I think offensively, one of the keys to victory is [eliminating] some of the self-inflicted [wounds]. Sometimes there are mistakes that can be forced or because of the opponent. Then other times, whether it’s a holding [penalty] or a false start. [It’s about] eliminating and cleaning up some of that.”

Additionally, the Broncos can rely on their strong re­ceivers, such as Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. However, the team’s recent decision to waive Lil’Jordan Humphrey indicates a willingness to make changes in pursuit of success.

Broncos Release WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Per SI, the Denver Broncos have made a roster move ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, releasing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. The team hopes to re-sign him to the practice squad after their Week 6 contest. Humphrey, a favorite of head coach Sean Payton from their time with the Saints, was initially signed in March but was cut during final roster cuts in August. He then spent time on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster after the season opener. In his five appearances for the Broncos, Humphrey caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.

This move leaves the Broncos with just four wide receivers on the active roster: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims, and Brandon Johnson. Additionally, Humphrey’s release opens the door for the potential return of tight end Greg Dulcich, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 1. Dulcich practiced fully on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for the Chiefs game, with the possibility of being activated to the 53-man roster.