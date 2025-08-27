Travis Kelce Makes Another Announcement Moments After Revealing Engagement With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce finally popped the question this month to his girlfriend, now fiancée, Taylor Swift, after two years of dating. While the public only got the update yesterday, reports say the NFL star got down on one knee around August 10. And the proposal was pure fairytale.

It went down just outside Kansas City (again, reportedly), with Swift and Kelce later sharing a carousel of dreamy Insta shots. Roses, anemones, delphiniums, and hydrangeas filled the woodland setup … complete with urns and an archway.

The post is already closing in on 30 million likes. But there’s another kicker: less than a day after the announcement, Kelce had yet another reveal. And no, it’s not about Swift. Shucks.

Kelce just dropped an IG reel revealing a one-year project he has been working on with clothing and accessories retailer American Eagle. His own sportswear brand, Tru Kolors, is part of the collab, with a simple goal of merging sports, fashion, and culture.

As Kelce himself puts it, “We had so much fun creating this collection and we can’t wait to see y’all rockin’ it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Talk about timing, Travis. Fans were probably hoping for a different kind of video featuring your bride-to-be, the 14-time Grammy-winning pop sensation. Regardless, this announcement is just as exciting.

“Good timing, American Eagle.. good timing,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Okayyyy, being a fiancé looks good on him! And love the cardigan nod!” another chimed in.

“Travis we were looking for a different video,” a user joked. “Bro acting like he didn’t js make the internet crash yesterday,” a fourth quipped.

Travis, too, seems very excited about this collab. “I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year. It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK’ collection to life,” he said.

The AE x Tru Kolors collection drops in two waves, kicking off today, August 27, with the second release on September 24. It features over 90 pieces, priced between $14.95 and $179.95.