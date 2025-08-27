mobile app bar

Travis Kelce Makes Another Announcement Moments After Revealing Engagement With Taylor Swift

Published

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce. Image Credit: Reddit – u/Lyd_Euh

Travis Kelce finally popped the question this month to his girlfriend, now fiancée, Taylor Swift, after two years of dating. While the public only got the update yesterday, reports say the NFL star got down on one knee around August 10. And the proposal was pure fairytale.

It went down just outside Kansas City (again, reportedly), with Swift and Kelce later sharing a carousel of dreamy Insta shots. Roses, anemones, delphiniums, and hydrangeas filled the woodland setup … complete with urns and an archway.

The post is already closing in on 30 million likes. But there’s another kicker: less than a day after the announcement, Kelce had yet another reveal. And no, it’s not about Swift. Shucks.

Kelce just dropped an IG reel revealing a one-year project he has been working on with clothing and accessories retailer American Eagle. His own sportswear brand, Tru Kolors, is part of the collab, with a simple goal of merging sports, fashion, and culture.

As Kelce himself puts it, “We had so much fun creating this collection and we can’t wait to see y’all rockin’ it.”

 

A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Talk about timing, Travis. Fans were probably hoping for a different kind of video featuring your bride-to-be, the 14-time Grammy-winning pop sensation. Regardless, this announcement is just as exciting.

“Good timing, American Eagle.. good timing,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Okayyyy, being a fiancé looks good on him! And love the cardigan nod!” another chimed in.

“Travis we were looking for a different video,” a user joked. “Bro acting like he didn’t js make the internet crash yesterday,” a fourth quipped.

Travis, too, seems very excited about this collab. “I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year. It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the ‘AE x TK’ collection to life,” he said.

The AE x Tru Kolors collection drops in two waves, kicking off today, August 27, with the second release on September 24. It features over 90 pieces, priced between $14.95 and $179.95.

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

