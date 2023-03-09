Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Shares NSFW Meme on International Women’s Day to Express How She Would Behave if She Turns Into a Man

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek, who gained popularity after sharing a few pictures in TB12 Jersey a few months back, has become a massive social media entity in super quick time.

Veronika, on a consistent basis, kept on dropping hints that she might be dating NFL superstar Tom Brady which really took her popularity graph to unprecedented heights. Although the Brady dating hints have stopped in recent times, the renowned model is keeping her fans entertained through racy beach and gym photos.

Veronika Rajek Shares Hilarious Meme on International Women’s Day

From time to time, Veronika also shares hilarious memes on her Instagram account. Recently, on the occasion of international women’s day, Rajek shared an NSFW meme which ended up tickling a few ribs. Trying to suggest exactly what she would do if she becomes a man for a single day, Veronika shared a video in which a couple of elephants were seen happily playing around with their trunks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only)

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Veronika had quite an eventful women’s day as along with the meme, the model also shared a workout video in which she was heard saying, “another day, another workout.”

Moreover, the Slovakian bombshell went on to get a nice massage as well on the special occasion. She shared another racy picture on her Instagram story in which she was seen lying on the massage table covered with just a white sheet.

Veronika Rajek’s Social Media Handles Have Been Reportedly Taken Down on Multiple Occasions

Veronika, who aspires to become a Sports Illustrated covergirl one day, has been modeling since she was just 15 years old. While she used to break the internet with her racy posts in the past as well, her social media accounts never really took off until December last year.

This is because, reportedly, Veronika’s TikTok and Instagram accounts were constantly deleted as many people claimed that she was sending a bad message to young girls by setting unrealistic beauty standards after getting plastic surgeries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

This was such a major event in Rajek’s life that she even got herself checked by a doctor, just to prove that she hadn’t undergone a breast enhancement surgery. Since then, Rajek’s accounts have not been taken down and now she has over 4.1 million followers on Instagram.

