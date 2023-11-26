What Is the Height and Weight Of Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Kelce? How Old is Kylie Kelce?

The Kelce’s have been in the limelight for the past few weeks. NFL fans are loving their appearance on social media. Travis and Jason were already famous because of their accomplishments on the field, other Kelce have gained popularity recently. While Travis is dating pop icon Taylor Swift, Jason lives a happy married life with his wife Kylie Kelce. And fans love her.

Kylie Kelce is adored by fans for her simplicity and humility. A Pennsylvania native, she went to Cabrini University where she played hockey while studying communications. Jason who has been playing for the Eagles since 2011 met her through Tinder back in 2015. After a couple of years of dating, they tied the knot in 2018 in a private ceremony according to Wikis of Celebs.com.

She was ever present in the stands at Arrowhead last week to support her husband and the Eagles in the Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs and it seems she has earned herself some fans in the city of Kansas.

Kylie Kelce was in Kansas City Sunday morning leading a #StickWithKC Field Hockey clinic for kids!

She speaks about her passion for field hockey, the world’s sexiest man, and where she will be sitting during the Eagles vs Chiefs game. pic.twitter.com/7IoQlvZ2y1

While the whole Kelce family is enjoying the added attention and heightened popularity, Kylie who doesn’t like this kind of attention says she is using it to expand her connections to help others. As a thank you to the city of Kansas, she took part in an event where she led 2 sold-out hockey clinics and fans were gushing over her for that.

Kylie Kelce is a Former College Athlete

Kylie played hockey for 4 years during her college days. While she didn’t pursue it professionally, she still loves the game and now coaches the local high school. As a former athlete, it doesn’t come as a big surprise that she stands at 5 feet 11 inches. She weighs around 61 kg. As of 2023, she is 31 and 5 years younger than Jason who turned 36 recently according to Wikis of Celeb.

Her body measurements stand at 34-25-35 and her shoe size is 11.5(U.S). For her simplicity and her service to the community in Kansas, fans have expressed affection for her on social media. Jason and her celebrated 5 years together. The couple has 3 beautiful girls – Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.