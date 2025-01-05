“There’s Something Off”: Ryan Clark Questions Russell Wilson’s Connection With George Pickens After the Steelers’ Loss

The Steelers were in a commanding position a month ago. Top of the division, playing their best football under Tomlin in quite some time, and well on their way to the playoffs as the 3rd seed. Now, they have just suffered their 4th consecutive loss. So, what has gone wrong since then? Well, for one, their offense has stagnated and Russell Wilson can’t seem to get on the same page as George Pickens.

Pickens had a torrid game, quite possibly the worst of his career, as he couldn’t gain a single yard today, catching only a single pass and dropping the ball thrice. This is quite concerning, and Ryan Clark echoed a similar sentiment.

“Remember the optimism when Russell Wilson took over the QB position when he was able to push the football down the field. George Pickens was seeming to ascend among top-tier receivers. George misses three games. He’s been back for two and there is something off between the two of them- the QB and Pickens,” Clark said on SportsCenter.

Clark pointed out that on fewer opportunities that Pickens got today, he failed to capitalize. It was a worrying sign for the analyst, going into the postseason, especially if the Steelers have to play on the road in Baltimore.

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Pickens has recorded just 4 receptions on 13 targets. Today, he managed one catch on six targets for zero yards and had three drops. Wilson, in his last four losses, has thrown for only 698 yards, averaging 174.5 yards per game. He has thrown four TD passes, turned the ball over twice, and posted an accuracy rate of less than 62 percent with a QB rating of 82.8.

Clark believes the Steelers are the worst team going into playoffs. He even called them a “bad football team,” playing horrible football. It will be hard for Mike Tomlin to get out of this situation this late in the season. There is no magic button here.

So, should he give the reign back to Justin Fields, or should he stick with Russ? We believe Wilson is still the best option going into the playoffs. But Tomlin needs to give Russ more time on the ball, better pass protection, and re-ignite the run game.

He and George Pickens need to get back on the same page so he can start throwing those moonballs again. Short yardage throws, and check-downs won’t work against good defenses. Moreover, if things continue to go on like this, there is nothing but a first-round exit for them. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and their wait will likely continue, especially if they end up as the 6th seed.