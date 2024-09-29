“These Kids Have Feelings”: Deion Sanders Urges Media to Treat CU Buffs Players Fairly After Week 5 Win

Colorado Buffaloes just handed UFC Knights a 48-21 defeat—clocked a three-game winning streak. However, when the Head Coach, Deion Sanders aka the “Coach Prime,” sat down with the media afterward to discuss the win, he did not focus on the Buffs’ on-field performance. Instead, his heart was with the CU’s players as he delivered his message.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Coach Prime asked the reporters for fair coverage of the CU. He felt that the harsh criticism often takes a toll on young players, many of whom are moving from boyhood to manhood.

“I want you guys to put your fingers to work and your pens to work the same way you do when they’re giving up sacks,” Sanders urged. Sanders made it clear that his players are not just mere statistics or robots playing on the field. They are humans, having emotions that can get triggered by ruthless criticism.

He also added:

“I want you to have the same passion and commitment to blessing them and giving them encouragement and motivation as you do when you’re ripping them apart,” and further added, “Equality is only fair with everyone in life. These kids have feelings and emotions, and I’m so proud of them.”

This is exactly what makes Sanders stand out in the NCAA Football coaching scene. He is not just a “Head Coach,” who is serving his role, he is going the extra mile to nurture the next-gen football stars.

This is not the first time Coach Prime has raised this issue. Earlier in the 2024 NCAA Football season, he had pointed fingers at reporters for treating his players differently and how the criticisms have become more personal rather than performance-based.

To Sanders, the shift was driven by jealousy in the new NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) era—sheer hate over the financial success of these young football players.

Moving the conversation back to the Week 5 clash between the CU vs. UFC Knights, Coach Prime highlighted a few gaps in his team’s defense. This gave UFC the chance to exploit and try to turn the game in his favor. Alas, they failed and Coach Prime had advice handed over to the team and his son Shedeur Sanders.

Deion Sanders’ “dad” instincts kick in after Shedeur’s costly mistake

Early in the clash, Deion Sanders’s son and the team’s star QB, Shedeur made a costly pass interference (PI). This could have rattled his confidence and eventually hampered his performance. However, Coach Prime was quick to guide him, not just as a Head Coach but as a “father.” He felt the dad instinct kick in—that gush of emotions that any parent feels—to protect.

“I told him, ‘Don’t do anything stupid like that!’” Sanders shared with a chuckle. However, he knew that to let Shedeur learn from his mistake, the young chap needed to grow on his own.

“I wanted to turn into Dad right there, but that’s just not who he is,” Sanders explained.

Thankfully, the Head Coach’s faith in his son paid off. Shedeur bounced back real quick and the rest is history! Growth doesn’t come from success but from the challenges that come along the way. The Buffs have a long way to go but the team looks solid right now as they will face 23 Kansas State Wildcats next.