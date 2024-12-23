mobile app bar

“They Didn’t Abort You”: Deion Sanders Endorses Good Parenting While Addressing Colorado Players

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Deion Sanders

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders (left) embraces kicker Alejandro Mata against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After guiding his sons Shedeur and Shilo through college football in the 2024 season, Deion Sanders has now shared a powerful message with his Colorado players about good parenting.

In a video shared by Well Off Media, Deion spoke about the invisible battles fought by parents. His passionate address offered a tribute to the parents for their unwavering dedication to helping their children in college football. Deion reminded the players about how “blessed” they are for this unwavering support. 

“Some of y’all don’t realize how blessed you are. Your parents were about to give up when they found out they were pregnant with you. They weren’t ready, but they kept fighting. They kept going, and they didn’t look back. They didn’t abort you.”

Sanders also acknowledged that some players were less fortunate to have the support of both parents in their lives, but observed that when one parent was absent, the other parent duly stepped up to support their child for his journey.

“They had you, and it was tough growing up. Some of your fathers didn’t play their role. Some of your fathers did. Some of your mothers didn’t play their role. Some of your mothers did. But somehow, somebody stepped in and filled that gap.”

Coach Prime  noted how parents have “shepherded” the players, a crucial factor in their ability to join a team like Colorado that aims to function similar to that of a family. His words underscored his belief that coaching begins at home and that what Colorado offers goes beyond just football training—it’s also about “life coaching.”

Interestingly, the same sentiment was echoed by Travis Hunter last week in his memorable Heisman address when he shared a moving tribute to his father, Travis Hunter Sr. with these emotional words: 

“Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man look at your oldest son. I did it for you,” Hunter said in the award acceptance speech. 

After finishing the season (9-3) on a high, Coach Prime’s message highlights how both parents and coaches play an equally crucial role in helping players adapt to life as an athlete.

