“They Do it With Me”: Cam Newton Admits He Gets Judged By People for His Dressing Style

Former Auburn and NFL star Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Credit- Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two things are synonymous with the name, Cam Newton: football and fashion. Throughout his football and media careers, the former Carolina Panther has garnered a reputation both on and off the field for his ability to separate himself from a crowd.

Whether it be his crazy hairstyles or kooky hats, Newton knows how to grab eyeballs. His eccentric style had people judging him more often than not. And he is aware of that. Not only do they judge him, they underestimate him. Which is a mistake. Taking to his show, ‘4th&1,’ Newton revealed,

“It happens too many times. People judge books by their covers. They’re like who who the hell is this? They do it with me. That’s cool. Until you walk up on me.”

This is what he believes is happening with Buffaloes WR Mack Hollins.

“It doesn’t matter how he dresses, does he shows up? He has that grit in him. He’s my type of player. Motherf*cker gonna run through you, motherf**ker gonna pop his shit.”

The future hall of famer labeled Hollins as a “Guy’s guy” after mentioning Hollins’s decision to step over a defender at the end of a play. The moment came during the Bills’ 31-7 routing of the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

During the Bills’ punt to Denver, Mack Hollins delivered a crushing hit to All-Pro returner Marvin Mims immediately after he caught the ball. Following the tackle, Hollins dramatically stepped over Mims. Hollins was fined $6,376 for this, but Newton was all for Hollins’ display of dominance.

After signing with the Bills, many feared that Collins was turning out to be a journeyman. However, despite Buffalo being the fifth team of his career, the former Philadelphia Eagle has enjoyed a resurgence in his career.

Hollins is currently enjoying the best season of his career since parting ways with the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2022 regular season. Averaging 12.2 receiving yards per reception, Hollins has found the end zone for a personal best five times this season.

The seven-year veteran will look to play his part in guiding the Bills to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994, 31 years ago. As Newton noted, “It all comes down to what are you going to do on the football field.” Off the field, Hollins, much like Newton, has grabbed attention with his eccentric outfits. Like the time he showed up to a game with no shirt or shoes in single-digit temperatures!

That’s not surprising for Newton, who said he used to similarly dress for the games on colder days.

Cam recalls how he used to dress for cold games

With regard to on-field fashion choices, Newton recanted that “Every game I tried to dress the same.” Even in colder games, Newton said he preferred

“…probably more layers, but I tried to keep my sleeves exposed. As a runner, the worst thing that you could do wearing long sleeves, is have the ball get slick… I would keep my arms exposed so I could have more grip while controlling the ball.”

Arguably the most fashionable man in the world of sports media today, Newton’s unique taste in and eccentric style has lead to him constantly generating attention. While some find it humorous, none can argue that Newton hasn’t earned the right to dress however he so chooses.

The former three-time pro bowler and 2015 AP MVP winner totaled 75 rushing touchdowns throughout his career, more than any other QB in NFL history. Additionally, his 5,631 rushing yards ranks third all time.

The Panther legend certainly knows a thing or two about showing up and showing out, so this should be considered a ringing endorsement for Hollins.