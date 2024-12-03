Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals Bizarre Story About Mack Hollins Swearing Off Chipotle Over $0.25 Extra Tortilla Charge

Bills receiver Mack Hollins sent social media into a frenzy by showing up to the Week 13 game against the 49ers without shoes, despite the freezing cold and a foot of snow outside Highmark Stadium. While netizens are still recovering from the bizarre sight, former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick spilled more tea on Mack’s strong principles.

Replying to a tweet asking if Mack really hasn’t worn shoes in the last 4-5 years, even when it’s snowing, Fitzpatrick affirmed that the reports would be true. The former NFL QB revealed that Mack Hollins is a man of principle and never strays from it.

He shared a bizarre Chipotle anecdote to highlight Mack’s loyalty to his principles. Ryan revealed that back when the duo were in Miami, they used to visit Chipotle almost every day.

But the routine came to a halt when the fast-food chain started charging $0.25 for an extra tortilla. This extra charge was apparently a deal-breaker for millionaire Mack Hollins, who, unbelievably, stopped visiting Chipotle altogether.

Mack Hollins is a man of principle….no chance he wears shoes He went to Chipotle every single day when we were in Miami together but since they started charging $.25 for an extra tortilla he has NEVER been back True story https://t.co/75Z5TAcsLy — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) December 1, 2024

The moral of the story is that nothing can stop Mack Hollins if he has developed a certain threshold or principle in his mind. A netizen, however, disagreed with Fitzpatrick’s claim that Mack is a man of his word.

The “X” user noted that per their memory, Hollins had once set the threshold of 40 degrees for not wearing shoes. A degree below, and Mack would wear his footwear, recalled the user.

This low-key disappointed Fitzpatrick because he has known Mack to be an all-or-nothing type of guy. So, he expressed his surprise at the user’s claims because, for him, Mack ideally would have stuck to his plan of not wearing footwear.

I would be so disappointed Is he all in or not?? — Ryan Fitzpatrick (@FitzMagic_14) December 1, 2024

That said, Hollins’ Dec 1 viral look was recorded at a temperature of just 31 degrees. So, it does look like Mack is all in — and as he should be, because if not, he would be contradicting his own philosophy.

Mack Hollins reveals why he goes barefoot everywhere

As Mack admitted, his decision to not wear shoes or eat food with his hands comes from personal satisfaction. In a recent interview with Spectrum Sports Net, the Bills star revealed that these “bizarre behaviors” (air quotes) make him happy because they reflect who he is as a person.

“Going with no shoes, having wild hair, eating with my hands instead of utensils, that type of stuff, that’s not bothering anybody. That’s who I am…”

However, while most can make peace with Mack’s reasoning for no shoes, they still can’t overlook the hygiene aspect. In reply, Hollins asserts that shoes are in fact dirtier than walking barefoot.

“It’s so funny that people look at me like that because shoes are definitely dirtier than feet,” Hollins told NBC. The Bills player also clarified that he washes his feet “all the time” to ensure cleanliness.

All that said, what matters the most is personal happiness. If Mack is happy with walking barefoot despite knowing the glaring cons, who are we to question him?