After Going Barefoot in Sub Freezing Temperatures, Bills’ Mack Hollins Goes Viral for Starting a “Cold Exposure” Challenge in December

Buffalo Bills WR Mack Hollins is no superstar. You might not even know him if you’re not a Buffalo supporter. But if you are part of Bills Mafia, the frizzy-haired wideout is unmistakable. His eccentric personality and eclectic interests have made him a fan and teammate favorite. And his latest venture might be his strangest yet.

Last week, Buffalo received massive snowfall prior to their Sunday Night Football game, which ended up being played in the snow. While many saw the blizzard as a nuisance, Hollins saw an opportunity for a new viral challenge: cold exposure. On Tuesday, Hollins shared his progress on Day Three of the challenge.

“Day Three, cold exposure. The temperature is currently… (points to the ground) snow.”

Hollins does a lot of peculiar stuff, but one of his most well-known idiosyncrasies is that he loves to be barefoot. This tendency—and no doubt his luscious, flowing mane as well—earned him the nickname “Tarzan”. As you can see, Hollins’ love for going barefoot is completely unaffected by the cold and snow.

After setting the stage for the video, Hollins clambered over to the thick coat of snow on the ground and promptly took a seat in the white powder, saying that it felt like a “lounge chair”.

“Wooo, now that’s a lounge chair right there. You just gotta sit back and get comfortable. As always, you just… (takes deep breath) keep breathin’… Woo…”

Hollins wasn’t done there, however. Tarzan’s cold exposure challenge seems to just be getting started.

“Tomorrow, starts the 10-minute workout challenge. So for three days 10-minute workouts, I’m gonna do it on Instagram live so you can join along, you can do a little 10-minute workout with the kid. Shoes will definitely be off, but we will be getting right, just know that… TIME… (stands up out of the snow) I’ll catch ya’ll tomorrow!”

Without a doubt, the most impressive part of Hollins’ video is the fact that there were no noticeable shivers going on throughout his entire monologue. The Bills WR isn’t exactly from the North Pole. Hollins is a native of Rockville, Maryland, and played football in the DMV area prior to college at UNC. Nonetheless, Hollins has embraced his frosty new abode like no other.

Mack Hollins was a 4th-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2017. He spent three seasons there, followed by three seasons in Miami with the Dolphins. Since 2022, however, he has played for three teams.

He had a career year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, posting personal bests in receptions (57), yards (690), and TDs (4). However, he crashed back down to earth in the Atlanta Falcons’ abysmal offense in 2023.

He signed with the Bills this spring. Despite the team having no clear top dogs among that position group throughout the offseason, Hollins was unable to secure a leading role. He has been the 4th-most targeted WR for Buffalo this year, and the 6th-most targeted player overall.

Hollins has produced 19 receptions on 32 targets for 231 yards and 4 TDs this year. He and the Bills will continue their chase for the top seed in the AFC in Week 14 when they head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.