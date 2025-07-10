mobile app bar

“They Had Him Paired Up With Sydney Sweeney”: Redditors Chatter About Tom Brady’s ‘Summer Romance’ With Sofia Vergara

Triston Drew Cook
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
After Sydney Sweeney, Tom Brady Was Seen Hitting It Off With Sofia Vergara

Tom Brady (L), Sofia Vergara (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

After spending the better part of the last three years as one of America’s most eligible bachelors, Tom Brady appears to have finally found a bit of romance for himself. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has reportedly been spending his summer in Ibiza with the “Modern Family” star, Sofia Vergara.

Suffice it to say, NFL Reddit reacted about as calmly as one would expect it to. “My guy is on a generational run OFF the field,” one Redditor wrote.

After a picture of the two stars sharing a dinner table together began to circulate online, it didn’t take long for the reactions to pour in.

Given the unconfirmed status of their relationship, some are skeptical that the Brady and Vergara-love angle is anything more than the latest bit of tabloid-esque conjecture. According to Page Six, it’s potentially a “summer romance,” but the Redditors weren’t having it.

I could stand in line next to Brady for two seconds and say ‘hey, I’m a big fan, you’re the GOAT, ‘ and these tabloids would say he’s dating me,” one fan joked.

Others appeared to be content with living vicariously through Brady and humorously asserting, “That’s my GOAT.”

The former face of the National Football League made the headlines just a few weeks ago for similar reasons involving another famous actress, Sydney Sweeney.

From his 10-year, $375-million contract with Fox Sports to his high-profile dating life, Brady seems to be making the most of his time as both a retired football star and a single man. Then again, to the credit of NFL Redditors, there does seem to be a headline for Brady and every person he shares time with.

So I’m happy for him if this is true, but it seems like the media is saying he’s dating every celebrity he’s been seen with this summer. They basically had him paired up with Sidney Sweeney at Bezo’s wedding like a week ago. They can’t all be true, can they?”

Dakota Johnson & Kate Hudson have also been spotted along with Brady and Vergara throughout their celebrity getaway in Ibiza, and there’s an equal amount of rumors involving them as well, so speculations certainly appear to be running rampant.

Then again, considering that both Brady and Vergara are two of the most prominent recent divorcees in all of Hollywood, perhaps it’s not so surprising to see the two of them crossing paths after all.

For better or worse, Brady was willing to put his body on the line for more than 20 years in order to obtain the life that he now lives. Regardless of how extravagant his watch collection and love life may be, there can be no denying that it was more than earned.

About the author

Triston Drew Cook

Triston Drew Cook

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Triston Drew Cook is the NFL Journalist at The SportsRush. With a bachelor's degree in professional writing, Drew has been covering the NFL and everything that comes with it for over three years now. A journalist who's provided work for Sports Illustrated and GiveMeSport, Drew predominantly focuses his reporting on the world of football

Share this article

Don’t miss these