“They Had Him Paired Up With Sydney Sweeney”: Redditors Chatter About Tom Brady’s ‘Summer Romance’ With Sofia Vergara

After spending the better part of the last three years as one of America’s most eligible bachelors, Tom Brady appears to have finally found a bit of romance for himself. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has reportedly been spending his summer in Ibiza with the “Modern Family” star, Sofia Vergara.

Suffice it to say, NFL Reddit reacted about as calmly as one would expect it to. “My guy is on a generational run OFF the field,” one Redditor wrote.

After a picture of the two stars sharing a dinner table together began to circulate online, it didn’t take long for the reactions to pour in.

Given the unconfirmed status of their relationship, some are skeptical that the Brady and Vergara-love angle is anything more than the latest bit of tabloid-esque conjecture. According to Page Six, it’s potentially a “summer romance,” but the Redditors weren’t having it.

TRENDING: #NFL quarterback Tom Brady and actress Sofía Vergara eating dinner together. 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/cxnlQzSSL4 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 7, 2025

“I could stand in line next to Brady for two seconds and say ‘hey, I’m a big fan, you’re the GOAT, ‘ and these tabloids would say he’s dating me,” one fan joked.

Others appeared to be content with living vicariously through Brady and humorously asserting, “That’s my GOAT.”

The former face of the National Football League made the headlines just a few weeks ago for similar reasons involving another famous actress, Sydney Sweeney.

TRENDING: #NFL legend Tom Brady has been “chatting it up” and spending time with actress Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice. Sweeney is the “center of attention” for the single Brady and they’ve been hanging out together, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/MZRhydJOH1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 27, 2025

From his 10-year, $375-million contract with Fox Sports to his high-profile dating life, Brady seems to be making the most of his time as both a retired football star and a single man. Then again, to the credit of NFL Redditors, there does seem to be a headline for Brady and every person he shares time with.

Dakota Johnson & Kate Hudson have also been spotted along with Brady and Vergara throughout their celebrity getaway in Ibiza, and there’s an equal amount of rumors involving them as well, so speculations certainly appear to be running rampant.

Then again, considering that both Brady and Vergara are two of the most prominent recent divorcees in all of Hollywood, perhaps it’s not so surprising to see the two of them crossing paths after all.

For better or worse, Brady was willing to put his body on the line for more than 20 years in order to obtain the life that he now lives. Regardless of how extravagant his watch collection and love life may be, there can be no denying that it was more than earned.