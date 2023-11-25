Shedeur Sanders Signed Nil Deal With Dallas-Based Franchise Before Colorado’s Season Finale

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into their season finale with a broken heart but full of hope for the next season. The star QB of the team, Shedeur Sanders, has managed to produce consistent numbers, solidifying his status as the team’s cornerstone. This dynamic display of athletic prowess has allowed him to expand his NIL portfolio.

In a recent IG post, Shedeur Sanders shared an exciting announcement, revealing his partnership with ‘Smoothie-King’. He is the first major college athlete to ink a deal with the Dallas-based franchise. Additionally, the partnership comes as Sanders has established himself as the single-season passing yards leader for the Colorado program.

Shedeur Sanders posted a reel with his introduction to ‘The Shedeur’. He can be seen making his way to the counter and ordering his favorite beverage. He even stated that he could have this refreshing drink for the rest of his life. Keeping his healthy lifestyle in mind, ‘The Shedeur’ Smoothie is a blend of Angel food with blueberries and multivitamins.

Smoothie King is also known for their strong ties with NBA stars, besides notable names from the NFL. However, Shedeur’s newfound fame has led them to launch ‘The Shedeur’, which is inspired by his personal lifestyle. The Shedeur Smoothie will be available across all locations starting Nov. 21 with his exclusive signature blend.

Shedeur Sanders Expresses Happiness on ‘The Shedeur’

Shedeur Sanders, in a statement to Sports Illustrated, explained how training for him meant putting the best things in his body for optimum performance. According to Sanders, Smoothie King has been a part of his training regime.

“Smoothie King has always been a part of my training routine. It’s easy, tastes great, and helps me stay fueled between class and practice.”

He also added that his enthusiasm for the partnership was boundless, saying, “I’ve always wanted to partner with Smoothie King, and now we’re making it happen.”

Shedeur Sanders has an NIL valuation of $4.4 million, as per On3. He is ranked 1st in the College Football NIL Rank. He is also second in the Top NIL 100 for all college sports after Bronny James. His substantial social media followers consist of 1 million followers on IG, 261,000 on TikTok, and 46,000 on X (formerly Twitter). His brand endorsement deals include names like Mercedes Benz, Beats by Dre, Brady Brand by Tom Brady, and sports apparel supplier Armour.

Additionally, Shedeur’s net worth is estimated to be between $2-3 million, most of which is earned through his NIL deals. Moreover, his association with his father Deion Sanders, and his consistent gameplay have proved highly advantageous for him to earn sponsorships from notable brands.