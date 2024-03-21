“A Place That Cares”: Caleb Williams Definitely Sounds Excited About the Possibility of Joining The Bears as Numero Uno Pick

Caleb Williams, the rising star of football, is widely expected to be a No. 1 prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. However, any doubts about his potential were erased after his outstanding performance at USC’s Pro Day, especially with the Chicago Bears watching closely.

Speaking live on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” from his USC Pro Day, Colin Cowherd, asked Williams about his feelings towards the Windy City, highlighting Chicago’s vibrant atmosphere and rich football culture. Williams answering him shared his thoughts on potentially landing with the Bears, and his desire to play where football matters the most.

For Williams, it is not just about football, but it’s more about being in a place that cares deeply about the sport. He explained that he wants to be in a place where everyone, from the fans to the organization and his teammates, cares deeply about football.

“I’ve heard that they love football. So that’s the place. I’m excited for that. The fans love football. It’s one of the biggest things that I care about is a place that cares.”

The Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders both are in desperate need of a star quarterback. Since the Bears pick first, the Commanders are also keeping a close eye in case they miss out on their chance to get him.

At Caleb Williams’ pro day at USC, there was a strong presence from the Chicago Bears, led by GM Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Also in attendance were representatives from the Washington Commanders, including GM Adam Peters, head coach Dan Quinn, along with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

There is no doubt that Williams was able to impress every NFL scout present at his Pro Day. He showcased his skills with a variety of throws, demonstrating his accuracy and arm strength.

However, the highlight of his performance came with his final throw when he threw a deep pass to wide receiver Benden Rice, covering nearly 70 yards with pinpoint accuracy. This play drew a loud reaction from the crowd and left a lasting impression on both the Bears and Commanders contingent.

Caleb Williams Aiming for Immortality with the Chicago Bears

This is not the first time Caleb Williams has talked openly about joining the Chicago Bears. In an interview with Pete Thamel earlier in March, the young quarterback mentioned how he has heard about the passionate fans of Chicago. Additionally, he noted the city’s worship of iconic athletes like Michael Jordan and Walter Payton.

William emphasized that his goal in football isn’t just about money or fame, but about leaving a lasting legacy just like Jordan and Payton. Williams aims to etch his name in football history as a legend, earning his place through hard work, dedication, and time invested in the game.

Williams’ mindset could work wonders for the Chicago Bears, who are in need of a quarterback with his determination. The Bears have faced challenges in recent years, missing out on the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. With Williams on board, they have a real chance of making a comeback and dominating the league in the years to come.