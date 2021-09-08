“Jalen Hurts can play and he can win”: Howie Roseman saw Trey lance as the blueprint for replacing an injury prone Carson Wentz

After an offseason with a ton of questions, Jalen Hurts is set to be QB1 for the Philadelphia Eagles. And GM Howie Roseman is excited for the prospects.

Jalen Hurts was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL draft. He started 4 games in 2020, going 1-3 while having both great and horrid moments. Hurts completed 52% of his passes for 1,061 yards with 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. However, he torched defenses on the ground, rushing for 354 yards and 3 scores.

Jalen Hurts definitely didn’t cement his starting spot in the 4 games that he played. But he did have moments of brilliance that warrant him at least another season at the helm. And since the sample size is small, the Eagles are definitely banking on Hurts’ upside coming through in season 2.

Howie Roseman believes the Eagles can win Jalen Hurts.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman was asked during an interview on Sports Radio 94WIP on Wednesday morning if he would draft Hurts in 2020 knowing all that he knows now about the fallout of that choice.

“[The 49ers] sat there and they said, hey we like our starting quarterback; we’ve got to make sure he stays on the field,” Roseman said. “And they traded three first-round picks to go up and get another quarterback. And their quarterback has been a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl and they spent a lot of picks on that. That’s what we were saying last year — ‘We love Carson, but we’ve played [five] playoff games and we’ve needed our backup quarterback in all of them. It’s too important of a position to not have that.’

“So I think that just thinking about where we were in that moment, I think it was the right thing to do. It was a hard decision, but it was the right thing to do.”

“So at the end of the day, I think that we talk about Jalen and his leadership and what kind of person he is, which are really positive things. [But] the guy can play and he can win. So again, another person here, all of us have to prove it and show it and we’re excited about that. But certainly, he’s got a skill set that we’re excited about.”

The Eagles should be able to get a cleaner evaluation on Hurts this year. The Eagles’ offensive line should be healthier and they drafted a receiver in the first round (one who has played with Hurts before). So it should be interesting to see follow the Eagles in 2021.

