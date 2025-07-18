“They Just Reload”: Cam Newton Details Why the Detroit Lions ‘Aren’t Cooked’ Without Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson went from Detroit to Chicago to become the Bears’ new head coach, leaving the Lions without their offensive mastermind. Johnson, a rising star in the coaching ranks, had helped turn Detroit’s offense into one of the most exciting units in the NFL. His departure alone was a major blow, but it didn’t stop there.

Advertisement

The Lions also lost their defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, who took a cross-country flight to the East Coast to become the new head coach of the New York Jets. Unlike Johnson, Glenn left not just the division but the entire conference. These moves have left the Lions in a tough spot, and fans are understandably concerned.

One fan even asked former NFL MVP Cam Newton whether Detroit is “cooked” without Johnson and Glenn. Newton, thankfully, doesn’t think so.

“Absolutely not. See the thing about great teams, they just reload. Not the next man up, even with the coaches. Anytime you have success, anybody who knows or is part of that success knows that opportunities come from that.”

He emphasized that the Lions can reload, whether it’s a player or a coach walking out the door. That’s because head coach Dan Campbell has laid the groundwork for sustained success. He’s the culture-setter, the one who instills the tone, identity, and work ethic of the team.

“When you on a coach’s carousel, we want to know how ya’ll are winning. So we pluck. So for Ben Johnson, his departure and all the other coaches, you have to ask yourself, “Next coach?“

According to Cam, when a franchise starts winning, opportunities open up — not just for players, but for everyone in the building. Other teams want to know the secret sauce, and they come looking to poach coaches who helped stir the pot. It’s part of the cycle of success.

Cam pointed to his own experience in Carolina, where Sean McDermott was once the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. McDermott earned his shot as a head coach in Buffalo after proving he could lead a defense and manage a system. Now, he’s one of the more respected head coaches in the league.

Newton also referenced the legendary coaching tree of Bill Belichick. Many head coaches in today’s NFL got their start under Belichick because success attracts talent and spreads influence.

So, while losing Johnson and Glenn stings, Newton believes this won’t derail the Lions. With Campbell at the helm and a strong team culture in place, Detroit is capable of withstanding change and keep moving forward.

Ben Johnson may have left the Lions just a few months ago. He’s set to return to his old stomping grounds soon as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. His Week 2 matchup against Detroit in the 2025–26 season promises to be one of the most intriguing early-season battles, with plenty of familiarity and tension on both sidelines.

The Lions’ plan without Johnson

Johnson and Dan Campbell know each other inside out. They’ve worked closely over the years, and each understands the other’s tendencies and play-calling instincts. That chess match alone will make for compelling viewing. And given how Johnson left—without much grace or clarity—he should expect a less-than-warm welcome from the Detroit faithful at Ford Field.

In response to his departure, the Lions moved quickly to maintain stability and continuity. They promoted from within and brought back a familiar face. Detroit named John Morton, who previously served as their senior offensive assistant before spending last season as the Broncos’ pass game coordinator, as their new Offensive Coordinator.

On the defensive side, the Detroit Lions also chose to elevate from within. They promoted their linebackers coach, Kelvin Sheppard, to Defensive Coordinator. Now, Sheppard faces the tough task of scheming against Johnson’s creative offense when Chicago comes to town.

That Week two showdown won’t just be about divisional bragging rights—it’ll be a test of how well the Detroit Lions can adapt without their former masterminds and whether they’ve truly built a system that can withstand change.