Shedeur Sanders to the Giants? Skip Bayless Details His “Worst Nightmare” as a Cowboys Fan

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants share an intense NFC East rivalry. Well… they used to, anyway. Since 2017, the Cowboys are 15-1 against the Giants. New York’s only victory in that time (Week 17, 2020 season) came when Dallas started Andy Dalton amidst a 6-10 campaign.

The Cowboys have essentially owned the Giants for eight consecutive seasons. One of their biggest fans, though, thinks this could flip quickly. But how?

According to Skip Bayless, if New York can get their hands on Shedeur Sanders in the draft, their fortunes could dramatically change. The distressed analyst emphasized how this would be a terrible blow to his favored team.

“It’s possible Shedeur’s daddy has quietly made clear to Tennessee and maybe to Cleveland… that his son will not play [for them]… he [could] make sure that Shedeur is there at three for the Giants. Obviously that would be my worst nightmare as a Cowboy fan, because then I have to deal with Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels and Shedeur Sanders six times every year,” he said on his YouTube show.

Bayless noted those divisional contests represent “more than one-third of the games” on the Cowboys’ schedule. The Titans and Browns, while desperate for franchise quarterbacks, could choose a defensive player or Cam Ward. This would clear the path for Shedeur to wind up with Brian Daboll in New York.

Skip Bayless believes teams will “forever regret passing” on Shedeur

Shedeur Sanders sat at or near the top of the betting odds to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft for much of the collegiate regular season. He’s now listed fourth in the market:

Cam Ward (-130)

Abdul Carter (+150)

Travis Hunter (+600)

Shedeur Sanders (+800)

This trend is something Bayless can’t fathom. It inspired him to make a bold declaration ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine.

“[It] blows my mind that Shedeur Sanders [could] fall to the Giants at three or even to the Raiders… I keep reading and hearing that any team taking him in the top five will forever regret it… I would like to go on record, right now… any team in this draft that needs a quarterback will forever regret passing on Shedeur Sanders.”

Las Vegas is the place Shedeur has been linked to the most frequently in recent days. Part-owner Tom Brady and head coach Pete Carroll are trying to build a winning foundation in Sin City. Shedeur would be the franchise quarterback prospect the organization has long lacked and give that duo a head start in their mission.

Shedeur is not throwing this weekend; he has elected to save his arm for Colorado’s Pro Day. The date for the Buffaloes’ event has not yet been announced. Whenever it is, though, you can be sure scouts will attend to determine if Shedeur can live up to Bayless’ promise.