How Much is Rihanna Getting Paid for Super Bowl? Who is Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII is about to get underway and fans just cannot keep calm. The Kansas City Chiefs will soon take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the finale and we are expecting an absolute humdinger.

However, Super Bowl is more than just football. The halftime show is one of the biggest spectacles on the planet which is why, even the ones who aren’t ardent football fans find it super hard to miss the contest.

This year, superstar Rihanna is going to headline the halftime show and as expected, there have been a lot of queries regarding how much she is going to make by performing in the event.

While many fans might find it hard to believe, the NFL does not pay stars to perform during the halftime show. They just cover the travel, crew expenses and production costs. So in short, Rihanna will not be paid a single dime for her on-stage performance.

This happens because the 13-minute halftime show acts as the biggest advertising stage for the performer who then gets immensely benefited in terms of rise in popularity. However, not many believe that Rihanna actually requires to put in that much of work just to add something on her Resumé.

Chris Stapleton Will Perform The National Anthem

Along with the halftime show, football fans also eagerly wait to know the name of the star who will sing the National Anthem on the biggest stage. This year, it is going to be Chris Stapleton.

44-year-old Stapleton, who has won the Grammy Award on as many as 7 occasions, will perform alongside Academy Award Winning actor Troy Kotsur. Reportedly, Kotsur will be performing the national anthem in American Sign language.

Eagles Slight Favorites Against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

The Chiefs were counted as definite Super Bowl contenders even before the season started. This is because they had one of the strongest units in the competition led by a superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs played exactly the way they were expected to and although they found themselves in a little bit of trouble in the playoffs, they eventually ended up making their way into the finale.

However, fans are a little concerned about Patrick’s ankle. He sustained an injury in the divisional playoff clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars but decided to play through the pain. On the other hand, the Eagles have simply dominated their opponents throughout the season.

This is why, the Eagles would be slight favorites entering into the finale. However, we know what Mahomes is capable of doing in the finals. fasten your seatbelts, its going to be an absolute thriller of a game.

