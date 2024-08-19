Just Like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning too Excluded Aaron Rodgers From List of Top Five NFL QBs

Joining Stephen A. Smith at Fanatics Fest, football legend Peyton Manning had some things to say about the QBs of today. As he listed his Top 5 current quarterbacks, he notably snubbed Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, just as Tom Brady had done.

Advertisement

Topping Manning’s roster is Kansas City Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes. Manning praised the dynamic duo of Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, calling it a “winning combo” that keeps the rest of the league on its toes.

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow claimed the second spot, with Manning expressing his admiration for the quarterback’s resilience post-injury. “I’m a big fan of Joe Burrow,” he added.

Manning then highlighted how good Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert is and marveled at his arm strength. “Herbert can throw it a mile,” he said as he put him third on his list.

Peyton Manning listed his top-5 QBs currently in the NFL at @FanaticsFest: – Patrick Mahomes

– Joe Burrow

– Justin Herbert

– Lamar Jackson

– Josh Allen ( @CSmittyNY)pic.twitter.com/y1DRQfJinp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2024

Moving on, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson earned praise for his unparalleled versatility, with the Broncos legend pointing out the reigning NFL MVP’s ability to make plays that seem impossible to most.

Rounding out the list was Buffalo’s Josh Allen, whom Manning dubbed “a total stud.” He put Allen on the list because of his toughness and burning desire to bring a championship to Buffalo.

Interestingly, both Manning and Brady excluded Rodgers from their lists, possibly due to his limited play last season as he prepares for a comeback from injury. Brady did mention his curiosity about Rodgers’ performance in the upcoming season when he listed his top 5 current QBs. But this was not the only similarity between the two legends’ lists.

Manning and Brady’s agree on Top 5 NFL QBs

Both former quarterbacks, known for their football acumen, seem to be on the same wavelength when it comes to assessing current talent.

At the “True Grit” panel during Fanatics Fest, Brady also revealed his picks, mirroring much of Manning’s list. Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, and Burrow all made the cut for both quarterbacks.

Interestingly, Brady left his fifth spot open and that’s when host Smith suggested Aaron Rodgers. “Imma throw Aaron Rodgers in there,” Smith said, voicing what many in the audience were thinking. Brady had quite the diplomatic response and wondered about Rodgers’ comeback, before adding him to the list.

Tom Brady ranks his Top 5 NFL QBs, with Patrick Mahomes No. 1 pic.twitter.com/FWvz7vBN5P — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) August 16, 2024

The one difference between their lists was Manning’s inclusion of Herbert. Manning not only praised Herbert’s arm strength but also highlighted the potential for his growth under new coach Jim Harbaugh.