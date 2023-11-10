“They Need to Be Investigated for Targeting”: Fans Share a Laugh After CU Police Pick Up on Shedeur Sanders’ Roll Royce

CU has made several headlines for its ‘strict parking policy,’ which has caused its football players trouble throughout the year. Especially the Sanders family, who had relocated after Deion ‘Prime-Time’ Sanders took the position of the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. In a post by Well Off Forever, they highlighted the ‘dilemma’ of the family after CU’s star QB Shedeur Sanders got slapped with a parking violation.

Advertisement

Shedeur Sanders, son of head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes #QB1, learned a very valuable lesson about adhering to Colorado’s strict parking policies. His black Rolls-Royce, which garnered significant attention after a segment on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast that featured Deion, was booted by campus police near the Champion Center. It was followed by a previous ticketing incident, as per reports by Buffs Beat. The incident was captured on video but later made private.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Czb6yGKuMF9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Fans seem to harbor a grudge against the Sanders after CU’s back-to-back losses. They wasted no time poking fun at the star QB, as well as Coach Prime, in the comments.

One fan quipped, “They Need to Be Investigated for #Targeting 😂💪🏾👑☝🏾💛”

Another chimed in, writing, “We win on Saturday, and you’ll have your own saucy parking space!🤣”

This fan commented, “Boot stays on until we have a winning record”

Some took to the comments to express their support for the Sanders, as on of them noted, “Some folks just sit back & look for ways to attack the Sanders Family. We Winning in Life tho🙏 No Weapons formed against Us; shall prosper. We are Covered by the Power of GOD 🙏”

Advertisement

Lastly, a frustrated fan wrote, “All that money Colorado bringing in now and they can’t have a parking lot just for football players ? SMH”

The Colorado football team has been grappling with rigorous parking enforcement throughout the season, leading to difficulties for several players. At least eight players had their cars towed, resulting in substantial expenses to reclaim them. As per reports, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, CU’s defensive back, had to pay over $3,000 for 52 parking violations. Even the two-way Hunter received parking tickets several times. Prime Time was no exception either, as he also received a parking citation before the game against Oregon.

Shedeur Sanders Isn’t the Only One Violating Parking Rules

Per Buffs Beat, an unnamed Colorado Buffaloes player recently voiced his frustrations about ticketing laws, saying, “It seems to be an ongoing problem on campus that needs to be fixed. We’ve had cars getting towed for parking near Folsom Field.” Earlier, star player Travis Hunter highlighted the problem in a Well Off Media video, stating how he has been repeatedly ticketed for parking around the stadium. He even questioned why CU hadn’t issued him a permit, saying,

“Can somebody give me a permit or something? I’m not trying to park 10 miles away that’s not happening…”

Deion Sanders Jr., who was present behind the camera, recounted his experience with the officials when he parked for 30 minutes on a Sunday and still received a ticket.

This is still particularly concerning, as many urban areas typically do not impose parking fees on Sundays. Even HC Deion Sanders received a parking ticket earlier this season on his “Lamborghini Prime” after the Buffs faced their first loss. His son, Sanders Jr., shared a video of the same, expressing his surprise and calling it “crazy” how even his dad was not exempt from the rules.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1705218157550424345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There is no doubt how local businesses in Colorado skyrocketed after Deion Sanders took over CU. Therefore, fans expect improvement. However, it remains to be seen if these changes will be implemented.