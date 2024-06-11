“They Raised Almost $4 Million”: Richard Christy Applauds Millionaires Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce For Philanthropic Act

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and tight end Travis Kelce (center) and Hollywood Brown (right) celebrate after game three between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Good samaritans Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce pushed on with their acts of kindness as they joined hands for a Children’s Hospital in Kansas City on June 1. The QB-tight end duo united with Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, and several big names at the 15th annual Big Slick Weekend Fundraiser. According to American drummer Richard Christy, they helped raise $4 Million, making the event a grand success.

While onstage, Mahomes and Travis put on the Chiefs jerseys. Later, the organizers auctioned these jerseys for an impressive $250,000. In another viral clip, Mahomes threw signed footballs into the crowd, which fetched $15,000 worth of donations. Naturally, there were even more special moments and Christy shared it all during his appearance on the Howard Stern Show.

“It’s a charity for the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. It’s great. They raised almost $4 Million this year. It is awesome,” he said about the event.

The former drummer revealed he got the lucky chance to spend time with Patrick and Travis for two reasons. The first was him being a Kansas City native, while the second was his past association with the organizers as a drummer.

In a freewheeling chat, Christy called Travis Kelce the ‘sweetest and the most down-to-earth guy’. Besides this, he shed light on the celebrities who attended the event, which included elite names such as Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, David Kenner, Heidi Gardner, and Sheryl Krow.

With a combined net worth of $130 Million, Travis and Patrick are among the richest in the NFL. This latest gesture in Kansas City indicates their willingness to spearhead social activities. Meanwhile, Christy narrated another interesting experience of interacting with Patrick Mahomes where he was offered a surprise hug.

Richard Christy Revisits Meeting With Patrick Mahomes

The former drummer recalled it was a ‘funny experience’ when the organizers hosted the classic skit ‘Da Bears’ from ‘Saturday Night Live’. Interestingly, it had Travis and Patrick as the main guests, and the radio personality reminisced about the mind-blowing hug he received from the Chiefs QB.

“He remembers me from me being there every year. He gives me a big hug when he sees me. It’s just mind-blowing,” the Kansas native added.

Talking further, Christy joked about how Travis Kelce made him feel ‘old’ with a Chris Farley reference. The 50-year-old was referring to the Chiefs Tight End’s remarks that he was a 10-year-old boy when Tommy Boy was released in 1995. Back then, Christy was a 21-year-old youth.

With three Super Bowl rings together, Mahomes and Kelce remain the most beloved stars in the NFL. Their down-to-earth persona and commitment to social causes remain commendable. At the same time, the duo will aim big in 2024 when the Chiefs look to secure a historic three-peat.