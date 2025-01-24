‘They Start Stealing Your Chickens’: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Reflect on the Lions Losing Three Coaches This Season

After a shocking 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs, the Detroit Lions are starting to show some cracks. They have already lost both offensive and defensive coordinators, as well as their defensive line coach. It does not end there.

Advertisement

An additional five coaches could depart in the coming weeks and months, leaving their current HC, Dan Campbell, with little to no help as he tries to figure things out. On the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, former NFL greats, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe, reacted to the Lions coaching staff becoming depleted at such an alarming rate.

“That’s what happens. When you’re successful, you start losing people,” Sharpe stated, as he noted that the employment turnover rate is one of the main things that makes winning in the NFL so difficult. “That’s why you need to take advantage of these opportunities. Because, eventually, you’re going to lose an OC, you’re going to lose a DC, you’re going to lose your players, your best players.”

In other words, Sharpe stated, “They start raiding your hen house and stealing your chickens.”

Amused by Sharpe’s analogy, Johnson added to these comments, noting, “Players get coaches hired, and players get coaches fired.”

However, he believes that if the Lions did not have the right personnel on the field, neither of their two main coordinators would have received the amount of attention that they did this offseason.

Johnson also noted that the situation in which Aaron Glenn found himself—the now-former DC for Detroit—was less than ideal. “He doesn’t have a QB,” and as a result of that, Glenn’s “…leash becomes that much shorter.”

The loss of Glenn, in particular, may prove to be costly for the Lions. Now, head coach of the New York Jets, Glenn helped revitalize a faltering Detroit defense. Upon joining the team back in 2021, the Lions ranked 31st in points allowed. In his final year, the team allowed the seventh fewest points in the league, a clear improvement.

The Lions were considered huge favorites to win the NFC championship upon entering the 2024 NFL playoffs. However, the heartbreaking loss at home to Washington has seemingly broken the will of their staff. Before Detroit can enjoy any semblance of playoff success, they must first reassemble the coordinator room.