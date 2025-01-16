mobile app bar

“They Will Tolerate You, Until They Replace You”: Chad Johnson Advises George Pickens to Mend His Ways Before It’s Too Late

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chad Johnson and George Pickens

On left- George Pickens and on right- George Pickens. Credit- Imagn Images

George Pickens is undeniably one of the most talented receivers in the league, with the potential to be the very best—if not for his poor attitude. He consistently wins contested catches and embarrasses DBs with his unmatched skill. However, he too often overshadows those plays by drawing penalties for taunting.

He is an enigma that the Steelers have tolerated thus far. As a former receiver, Chad Johnson thinks they might not tolerate him for much longer.

Reacting to the news coming out of Pittsburgh, Ocho on the latest episode of Nightcap contested that a change of scenery would be good for Pickens. He also thinks that a former player needs to have a heartfelt conversation with the Steelers wideout about the opportunities given to him.

“You are not even close to your prime yet. You have to get right and get on the right track because they will tolerate you until they replace you.”

Ocho advised Pickens to understand that as much talent and potential as he might have, he needs to put that to good use to achieve long-term success. He also believes that the best thing for Pickens and the Steelers would be to part ways.

Agreeing with Ocho, Shannon Sharpe pointed out that the same thing happened with Terrell Owens. Three big franchises moved on from T.O. due to his attitude despite his continuous production. As Sharpe pointed out, Pickens doesn’t even have T.O.’s numbers to back himself up with.

So why are the Steelers adamant to move on from him after this time? Well, besides his on-field attitude, his off-the-field issues are popping up. Pickens didn’t play in the Christmas game against the Chiefs. They gave no reason for his absence then but now the real reason has been revealed. He was 35 minutes late to the game.

He is entering his 4th season in Pittsburgh and will want an extension but if Ocho is right, he is not going to get one. The Steelers have previously moved on from Antonio Brown, Chase Claypool, Martavius Bryant, Diontae Johnson, Santonio Holmes, etc. They can and most likely will move on from George Pickens.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

Share this article

Don’t miss these