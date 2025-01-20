mobile app bar

“They Won Free Agency With Saquon Barkley”: Skip Bayless Explains Why the Philadelphia Eagles, Not the Kansas City Chiefs, Can Win the Super Bowl

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts

Patrick Mahomes (Left) and Jalen Hurts (Right). Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles battled their nerves and scored 12 crucial points in the fourth quarter to secure a hard-fought 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams at a packed Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The victory boosted their hopes of reaching the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, provided they defeat the high-flying Washington Commanders next Sunday.

Despite the fresh hopes, Philly Fans are unlikely to forget their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl, a team that is aiming for a three-peat this season. In an encouraging sentiment for the fans though, veteran analyst Skip Bayless explained why the Eagles are strong favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy.

“So, as a life-long Dallas Cowboys fan, before this season started, I picked the freaking Philadelphia Eagles. I hate the Eagles, and I picked them to win it all. To win the Super Bowl, because their GM, Howie Roseman, had run rings—Super Bowl rings—around my GM, my owner, and operator, Jerry Jones. And I said, I give up, I give in. They’re going to win the Super Bowl because they won free agency with Saquon and aced the draft with two rookie corners,” Skip elaborated on his YouTube channel.

This naturally leaves out four other contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens from his list. The most surprising omission was the Chiefs, who are emulating the New England Patriots dynastic run right now.

So, why is Skip not rooting for the Chiefs? He shared his reasoning earlier, after the Chiefs’ 21-7 win against the Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2024. Skip interestingly argued that the Chiefs are heavily riding on the luck factor in the 2024-25 season, winning by “the skin of their teeth”:

“I’ve never seen anything like the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs. The luckiest team in the history of professional football, and it ain’t even close. The Kansas City Chiefs have won 12 games, 7 of them on the last possession. 6 of those 7 at Arrowhead. Nobody is scared of Arrowhead anymore. In fact, you might call it Sparrowhead because the Chiefs keep winning by the skin of their teeth. They just keep hanging in and barely hanging on for dear life,” Skip had explained on X.

Currently, the latest NFL odds seem to align with Skip’s narrative. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles have the best Super Bowl odds (+175), while the Chiefs (+245), Bills (+550), Ravens (+550), and Commanders (+650) are close behind.

However, given the Chiefs’ history of peaking in the playoffs and the Super Bowl, they maintain a psychological edge over the other four contenders, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Share this article

Don’t miss these