“A Chiefs Fan Wouldn’t Understand”: NFL Fans Clown Nick Wright Who Called Saquon Barkley a “Misuse Of Resources” For the Eagles

Saquon Barkley certainly stole the show in the 2024 season, and it looks like the Eagles have found a gem in him. However, it was not seen like that when news of his trade started making rounds in the league. Nick Wright claimed that the Eagles shouldn’t have spent so much money on a RB and called it a “bad business.”

Advertisement

With Saquon signing a three-year deal worth $37.75m with the Eagles, Nick Wright called it a “misuse of resources” for Philly. The analyst believed they should have instead improved their defense, which he felt was “terrible” last year.

“Signing the most expensive running back on the market is just bad business. It is your friend who has a car that breaks down all the time because it needs a new transmission and you see him and all of a sudden he has brand new rims on it. He’s like, ‘Look at that!’… Saquon’s a good player but that’s not what was killing you last year.”

Nick Wright checks in on the Eagles and Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/MxpDgtGc5L — Jon Marks (@JonMarksMedia) January 19, 2025

Teams don’t usually spend much on running backs despite it being the backbone of the offense and Philly spending close to $13 million a year on Saquon raised a few eyebrows.

Christian McCaffrey dominated the 2023 regular season, so Nick didn’t hesitate to compare Saquon to CMC. “He’s not Christian McCaffrey,” he said in one of his takes. “So I wouldn’t pay him $13 million a year.”

Wright was certainly riding CMC’s hype train back then since Saquon, as per him, wasn’t better than the 49ers RB, who was the Super Bowl LVIII contender.

“Saquon Barkley is a delicious dessert that the Eagles don’t have the luxury of. But they think they do. No, this is not the team that should have been spending, but it sounds fun, and it’s exciting. So no, I don’t like it. Saquon’s been healthy one year of his career; Christian McCaffrey, I think we all agree, is a better back than Saquon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterMindset (@officialmastermindset)

The clip has resurfaced online just when the Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl, and Saquon Barkley is a key component of that. And Philly fans had the time of their lives debunking Nick Wright’s claim after he was just proved wrong by Saquon.

What a clown — Laverty25 (@Laverty25) January 20, 2025

I guess he forgets we have the #1 defense in the NFL now after being so bad last year…but it’s all Saquon… — HuskyG (@geoffnew10) January 20, 2025

A chiefs fan wouldn’t understand, they go through RB’s like toilet paper. — Semi-Pro (@AF4Pres_2024) January 20, 2025

This guy is really horrible at takes, like HORRIBLE!! FOH Nick! — Patrick M. (@PatGabu) January 19, 2025

With the Eagles back in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, they have a chance to redeem themselves. While Philly fans have been proud of their season so far, defeating the Chiefs, who are just one game away from a three-peat, would be a momentous occasion for them. It would be the best way to avenge the Super Bowl LVII defeat.