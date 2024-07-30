“They’d Rather Be Relevant Than Remembered”: Dan Orlovsky Criticizes the Cowboys for Striving for Mediocrity

The Dallas Cowboys are making headlines for all the wrong reasons, and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky isn’t holding back. As the team sits at the bottom of the league in terms of money spent for this season and the next, Orlovsky claims this reflects poorly on America’s Team, accusing them of striving for mediocrity.

During his recent appearance on ‘Get Up,’ Orlovsky pointed out that the Cowboys haven’t made any major splurges this offseason, from contract signings to overall spending on things like stadium maintenance.

In fact, their projections for 2025 paint an equally grim picture. “The very bottom” is where they stand if current spending patterns continue. Therefore, Orlovsky didn’t mince words when he discussed the Cowboys’ apparent lack of ambition. He stated:

“They’re content on mediocrity. They’d rather be relevant than remembered.”

If we delve into stadium maintenance and other player-focused improvements, despite finishing 12th overall in this year’s rankings, there are areas where the team shines, such as their highly-rated facilities, locker room, and weight room.

However, the glaring issue lies in their training room, which ranks 30th in the NFL for one-on-one treatment time and lacks essential equipment. Only 62% of players feel they receive adequate preparation and treatment, reflecting a gap in player support as per NFLPA.

The Cowboys have the talent and facilities to compete at the highest level, but they seem to be falling short of expectations due to inadequate investment in key areas. It’s a situation that raises questions about their commitment and willingness to do whatever it takes to bring home another championship.

That said, with other teams making significant moves to bolster their rosters, the Cowboys’ hesitance to invest heavily in their key players could come back to haunt them as the season progresses.

Orlovsky argues that the Cowboys have a struggling year ahead

A stitch in time saves nine, but it seems the Cowboys aren’t keen on mending their ways. According to Orlovsky, the Cowboys are poised for a rough season, and their financial strategy, or lack thereof, might be to blame.

It’s a bit ironic, given that the Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in North American sports, but Orlovsky says they’re taking the “cheapest” route, setting themselves up for trouble.

One of Orlovsky’s biggest concerns is about wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, whose absence could spell disaster for the team. “They’re not gonna win without CeeDee Lamb,” the analyst said, claiming that without Lamb, the team has “absolutely no shot” in 2024.

Currently, Lamb isn’t participating in training camp as he negotiates a new contract. He’s set to make $17.9 million on his fifth-year option, but he’s looking for a raise. According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, “We’re talking. Make no mistake about it. We’re talking.”

Lamb wants to be in the same ballpark as some of the league’s top receivers, like Justin Jefferson, who’s earning a $35 million annual average. While Lamb isn’t necessarily demanding to top Jefferson’s salary, he does want an increase, which puts the Cowboys in a tough spot.

So per Orlovsky, it’s high time that the Cowboys got serious about their finances and player commitments if they want to compete at the highest level. Without addressing these issues, especially securing impending contracts like Lamb’s, Orlovsky suggests they could be in for a struggling season.