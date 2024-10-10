“They’ll Call Me the Black Kelce”: Shaquille O’Neal Says He’ll Make a Fantastic TE If He Plays in NFL

Shaquille O’Neal could’ve been a star on the gridiron. The NBA legend played tight end and had aspirations of making it to the NFL, but traded them for a shot at the hardwood. He thinks he could’ve been so good that people would’ve called him “Black Kelce.”

During his appearance on ‘Inside the NFL,’ the former center was asked about the NBA players he thought could make a transition to the NFL. While he named people like Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Allen Iverson, he didn’t forget about himself:

“And me. Tight End…You know what they would call me? They would call me the Black Kelce.”

As Chad Johnson pointed out to the 7’1″ Shaq, he is “too big and too much of a target” to play tight end. However, the former basketball player shut down Johnson’s doubts, as he said he would be good enough to rival Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce.

Fan couldn’t get enough of the idea of Shaq in the NFL, but advised him to go for something more well-suited for his size, like a left tackle.

A fan said, “Shaq as a left tackle in the nfl would be hall of fame caliber,” while another wrote, “Big @shaq Left Tackle would be perfect for you b/c you don’t want a tiny DB torpedoing thru your knees in the middle of the field.”

Shaq’s comments about Travis Kelce highlight how much of an impact the Chiefs star has made on the game as a TE. He is a force to be reckoned with, and his talents have made him a big enough name that even Shaq is seemingly singing his praises. It seems Shaq is a pro at spotting greatness.

Shaq is “proud” of Taylor Swift

At his annual Super Bowl party, Shaq’s Fun House, held at XS in the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas last season, the NBA legend expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s girlfriend.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, the 51-year-old shared his desire to meet the pop icon. “If I see Taylor Swift and get to shake her hand, take a picture, I’ll be good,” O’Neal remarked during the red carpet event.

Gushing about her even more, he said, “She’s a fabulous person. I’m happy for her. I’m proud of her. She’s done a lot. She’s definitely a cultural icon.”

Whether reminiscing about what could have been or celebrating contemporary icons, Shaq continues to captivate audiences with his charisma and larger-than-life presence.