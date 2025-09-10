“They’ll Respect Their Privacy”: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Gear Up For Simple Wedding Next Year

Following a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, most questions regarding the Kansas City Chiefs center on the team’s future outlook. But some are still fixated on the pending wedding ceremony between the team’s star tight end, Travis Kelce, and his pop star fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Their engagement photo broke the internet, and now that they’ve officially said “yes” to their own love story, there’s a healthy amount of the population who are just as eager about their wedding as NFL fans are about the Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, recent reports suggest that the Swifties may not receive the extravagant event they were looking for. According to an undisclosed source for PEOPLE, the power couple wants to “keep it more private.”

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle… They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy,” the unnamed source suggested. Of course, they also felt the need to disclose that Swift is “incredibly happy” and that she has yet to stop bragging about her engagement ring.

Suffice to say, “It’s all just perfect.” Well, at least for Swift, that is.

The couple is staying off their big day until Kelce is finished the now-ongoing 2025 regular season, and even though they haven’t gotten off on the right foot this year, several members of the Chiefs’ organization figure to be in attendance for their tight end’s special day. Fans can expect to see some dapper pictures of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Kelce’s brother Jason, in the near future.

In the meantime, the 13-year veteran will look to continue trending upwards. Kelce caught a pair of passes for a total of 47 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers, which was the most productive he’s been in an NFL game since January 18th when Kansas City took on the Houston Texans in the divisional round of last season’s playoffs.

Coincidentally enough, that was also the last time in which managed to score a touchdown. A pair of lackluster performances in both the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl were enough for retirement rumors to circulate around Kelce all throughout the off season, but it’s clear that he took those doubts and criticisms to heart, as his effort was on full display in spite of the scoreboard.

Even now that he’s back to his scoring ways, the engagement to Swift has left many to assume that, for better or worse, the 2025 regular season will be the last of his future first-ballot Hall of Fame career. Considering that he’s yet to curtail those concerns, fans should feel encouraged to enjoy as much of Kelce as possible while they still can.

Because once he’s gone, it’s safe to say that he and the game of football are never, ever, ever, getting back together.