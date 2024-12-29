“Did Not Love the Injury Risk of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter”: Skip Bayless Dishes Honest Thoughts on Deion Sanders’ Final Game With His Sons

Deion Sanders and the Colorado boys ended the 2024 season with a disappointing loss in the Alamo Bowl. It was a 36-14 defeat against the BYU Cougars, which also became a physically taxing affair for the Buffs, as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter bore the brunt of the opposition’s physicality. And as expected, analysts like Skip Bayless weren’t fans of the injury risk taken by the two NFL-bound stars.

Contrary to what was expected, the Buffs’ offense was absent for the majority of the matchup—especially the O-line, which barely made itself available for Shedeur’s disposal. The Buffs QB was sacked a total of four times; he even threw two interceptions.

Fellow future NFL star Travis Hunter also failed to leave a mark. The Heisman contender found himself running around like a headless chicken for most of the contest, tiring himself out. He ended the game with four tackles and a touchdown, leading Skip Bayless to question whether it was worth risking the duo’s health in a game whose outcome seemed inevitable.

“I did not love the injury risk of Shedeur and Travis playing tonight, even with insurance – but I loved the commitment to their dad/father figure Deion,” the analyst wrote on X.

However, Skip did extend his appreciation for the duo’s love for Deion. Both Shedeur and Hunter could’ve left the game early, but they stayed until the end and played their best, which Bayless described as an example of “high character.”

I did not love the injury risk of Shedeur and Travis playing tonight, even with insurance – but I loved the commitment to their dad/father figure Deion. Real football players play football, and they played all the way even though they were getting blown out. HIGH CHARACTER. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 29, 2024

Bayless furthered his praise for the duo’s commitment by crediting for Deion’s success with the Buffs this season. The ace sportscaster believed that the bond shared by the duo with Deion was a key reason for their mercurial transformation of the Buffs as a team.

Coach Prime was seen getting emotional before the match as he prepared to walk out to the field with Shedeur and Travis for one last time. Skip noted Deion’s tears as a testament to the success and bond the two players shared with their father/ father-figure.

Thank you, Deion and Shedeur and Travis for a great college run that has brought Deion to tears in his pre-kickoff interview before their last time together on a Colorado sideline. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 29, 2024

All that said, it’s foolish to focus on this loss and dwell in its implications. Deion Sanders best summed it up by noting how he is unhappy with the result but very happy with the journey of getting here.

“We’re not happy with the results but we’re happy with the journey of getting here… BYU played a heck of a football game, and I’m proud of what our players accomplished this season.”

For a team that was 4-8 last year and 1-11 the year before, the Buffs playing in the Alamo Bowl, and housing two high first-round picks, speaks volumes about the program’s development.

Deion Sanders has played a massive role in the Buffs’ turnaround — both in terms of results and personnel development. Considering his contributions to Shedeur and Travis Hunter’s success, their risking their bodies to celebrate one final victory together is well worth it.