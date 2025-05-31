Is Travis Kelce Retiring? Revisiting Chiefs TE’s “Not Making Any Crazy Decision” Remark as Patrick Mahomes Drops a Honest Take

Travis Kelce has been the model of consistency for over a decade. A reliable target for two quarterbacks during his career, he has delivered time and again when his team needed him most. But with age catching up, the upcoming season could very well be his “last dance.” At 35, the Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end is starting to feel the effects of a long and physically demanding NFL career.

Advertisement

Retirement is looming, not because he has lost his skill, but because of the sheer toll the game has taken on his body. Kelce is no longer the iron man who could grind through an entire season without signs of fatigue. He has already confirmed that he will return for at least one more season.

After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, Kelce admitted on his New Heights podcast that football has begun to wear him down physically. But he was clear that he didn’t want to make any rash decisions in the aftermath of a tough loss. Instead, he chose to stay present for his teammates and give it another go.

Patrick Mahomes echoed that sentiment during OTAs, telling reporters he doesn’t believe Kelce is walking away anytime soon. According to Mahomes, Travis is still locked in—constantly talking football, grinding to improve, and showing up for the team. In fact, Mahomes noted Kelce’s body seems to be in better shape than it was last year, and his motivation remains sky-high.

“If it’s the last ride, you would never know. The way he’s talking about football, the way he’s talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. “He doesn’t seem like a guy that it’s his last ride or he’s tired of the job. He’s in here, he’s working. I know his body feels good. I think it feels better than even last year before going into last season.”

During his 12 seasons in the league, Travis Kelce has shattered numerous NFL records for a tight end—and if he keeps playing, he could break even more. Is that in the back of his mind as he weighs retirement? Maybe. But according to the ten-time Pro Bowler, stats have never been his focus. For Kelce, it’s always been about playing the game the right way, chasing greatness, and leaving behind a lasting legacy.

“I think I’m so deep in chasing this one right now, I can’t even fathom what not playing football would be like as a profession. I still love coming into the building. Does it get hard? Yeah, but I’m not doing it for the stats. I’m going for the greatness, the legacy we have created here at Kansas City, with Pat, Chris Jones, with Coach Reid, Spags. It has been so much fun coming into the building with these guys, so I can’t fathom what it would feel like just being able to say I’m satisfied because I’m still hungry to go.”

He said as much before the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss: a win would’ve been the perfect way to hang up his cleats, but that moment never came. Now, he’s ready to run it back for at least one more season, with hopes of returning to the Super Bowl once again. Another Lombardi Trophy would be the perfect way to go out on top, because the next stop on Kelce’s journey is Canton.