Shannon Sharpe Instagram Scandal: Chad Johnson Couldn’t Believe The Same Unc Chastised Him for Being Unprofessional

Shannon Sharpe sent the internet into a frenzy after he accidentally broadcasted his bedroom activities on Instagram Live. While the entire internet was shocked, his friend and co-host Chad Johnson was the most shocked at this incident.

After claiming that he was hacked, Sharpe confessed his mistake of accidentally turning on the Live feature on Insta himself. What shocked Johnson more than anything was a perceived sharp turn in Sharpe’s personality.

“Everybody knows how private you are that’s why when it first hit me and I was reading it when I got off the set in Philly, I looked at my phone and said No, not Unc, not Unc, not my Unc that was chastizing me a few days ago.”

Johnson added that Sharpe was ‘not good at technology’ and often butt-dialed him, thus making the Instagram live a believable honest mistake. He was quick to ‘forgive’ Sharpe and also asked the public to give him a second chance, just like Ocho himself was given a second chance by Unc after his NFL career came to an end.

Ocho’s pointed remarks at Sharpe followed an incident where Sharpe chastised the former WR for his ‘unprofessional’ attitude towards the Nightcap show and publically called him out for it.

Why did Unc slam Ocho on Nightcap?

A few days before the Instagram incident, Johnson was late for the show recording after his rideshare driver lost the car keys but Sharpe wasn’t having any of it.

He argued that Johnson was not taking the gig as seriously as he took his ESPN job and called him out for his unprofessional conduct.

He later apologized publically to Johnson to deescalate the argument but insisted on Johnson showing up on time and fully prepared for the recording sessions. He claimed his intention behind pushing Johnson was to “drag Ocho to a level that he didn’t think he could get to.”

Sharpe was known for his intensity and temper on the show and frequently called out his cohosts and guests if he didn’t agree with their comments and analysis.